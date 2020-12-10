The Best FIFA Football Awards™

- The 55 most voted players for the FIFA FIFAPRO Men’s World XI have been revealed
- 11 Bayern Munich players are among them
- Newcomers include Fernandes and Haaland
Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer are two of 11 Bayern Munich footballers on the list of 55 players who have received the most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11.
After their impressive win in the UEFA Champions League, it should be no surprise that 11 players from that successful Bayern squad are on this list. Remarkable enough, six of them were not mentioned on the list in recent years: David Alaba (who was last chosen in 2017), Thiago Alcantara (2017), Jerome Boateng (2017), Philippe Countinho (2018), Neuer (2017) and Thomas Muller (2016).
The only Bayern players on last year’s shortlist were Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski. Three Bayern nominees make their first appearance on the list of 55: Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka.
Since Bayern’s Champions League win, two players moved to other clubs, Thiago and Coutinho. The list of 55 includes 11 new faces including Norway’s Erling Braut Haaland, Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameynag, Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes and England’s Dele Alli and Jordan Henderson.
FIFA and FIFPRO will announce the World 11 of the 2019/2020 season on Thursday, 17 December.
FIFPRO and FIFA invited all professional footballers worldwide to vote for the World 11. We asked them to pick the most outstanding players in the following lines: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. The goalkeeper, as well as the three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes will be selected for the World 11. The remaining spot in the World 11 will be assigned to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.
The list of 55 are:
Goalkeepers
- Alisson Becker (Liverpool FC, Brazil)
- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)
- David de Gea (Manchester United, Spain)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, Italy)
- Moraes Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)
- Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur, France)
- Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain, Costa Rica)
- Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)
- Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, Slovenia)
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen (FC Barcelona, Germany)
Defenders
- David Alaba (FC Bayern Munich, Austria)
- Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona, Spain)
- Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur, Belgium)
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool FC, England)
- Dani Alves (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
- Jerome Boateng (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)
- Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern Munich, Canada)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool FC, The Netherlands)
- Kalidou Koulibaly (SSC Napoli, Senegal)
- Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus FC, The Netherlands)
- Marcelo (Real Madrid, Brazil)
- Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Spain)
- Andrew Robertson (Liverpool FC, Scotland)
- Thiago Silva (Chelsea, Brazil)
- Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, France)
Midfielders
- Thiago Alcantara (FC Bayern Munich, now Liverpool), Spain)
- Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur, England)
- Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona, Spain)
- Casemiro (Real Madrid, Brazil)
- Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern Munich, now FC Barcelona, Brazil)
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal)
- Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)
- Jordan Henderson (Liverpool FC, England)
- Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona, The Netherlands)
- N'Golo Kante (Chelsea FC, France)
- Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany)
- Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)
- Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)
- Thomas Muller (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)
Forwards
- Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, Argentina)
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, Gabon)
- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)
- Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)
- Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Norway)
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan, Sweden)
- Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, England)
- Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern Munich, Poland)
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool FC, Senegal)
- Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona, Argentina)
- Neymar Junior (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Portugal)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC, Egypt)
- Son Heungmin (Tottenham Hotspur, South Korea)
Facts and figures
- We received votes from players in 67 countries.
- This is the 16th edition of the World 11, the 12th jointly organised by FIFPRO and FIFA.
- FIFA and FIFPRO changed the structure of the List of 55, which now includes 10 goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 15 midfielders and 15 forwards. Previously, there were 5 goalkeepers and 20 defenders.
- Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to appear on all shortlists since the World 11 was first established in 2005. Lionel Messi makes his 15th appearance, Dani Alves and Sergio Ramos both made it for the 14th consecutive time.
- 11 players make their first appearance on the List of 55: Gianluigi Donnaruma, Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Alphonso Davies, Dele Alli, Bruno Fernandes, Leon Goretzka, Jordan Henderson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Serge Gnabry and Erling Haaland.
- Lloris is the oldest debutant on this year’s List of 55. France’s goalkeeper is 33 years old.
- 9 players return on the shortlist after not being on last year’s list: Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng, Philippe Coutinho, Thomas Muller and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
- Dani Alves is only the second player to clinch a spot on the List of 55 while not playing in Europe. Neymar was the first player to do so.
- Brazil and Germany are the countries with most players on the shortlist (8 each).
- Alphonso Davies is the first North American player to appear on the List of 55.
- The List includes four African players: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
- One Asian player is on the List: Heung-Min Son.
- Last year’s World 11 consisted of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Frenkie de Jong, Luka Modric, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Eden Hazard is the only player of last year’s World 11 who is not on this year’s List of 55
- Gerard Pique is one of 20 players from the 2019 list who did not receive enough votes for a new selection. The Spanish defender was on the list for 11 consecutive years and collected four World 11 awards.
- Two other former World 11 award winners disappeared from the list: Paul Pogba and Luis Suarez.
- The other players who didn’t return are: Joao Cancelo, Daniel Carvajal, Giorgio Chiellini, Christian Eriksen, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Aymeric Laporte, Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic, Alex Sandro, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Dusan Tadic, Arturo Vidal and Kyle Walker.