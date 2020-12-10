The Best FIFA Football Awards™

The 55 most voted players for the FIFA FIFAPRO Men’s World XI have been revealed

11 Bayern Munich players are among them

Newcomers include Fernandes and Haaland

Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer are two of 11 Bayern Munich footballers on the list of 55 players who have received the most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11.

After their impressive win in the UEFA Champions League, it should be no surprise that 11 players from that successful Bayern squad are on this list. Remarkable enough, six of them were not mentioned on the list in recent years: David Alaba (who was last chosen in 2017), Thiago Alcantara (2017), Jerome Boateng (2017), Philippe Countinho (2018), Neuer (2017) and Thomas Muller (2016).

The only Bayern players on last year’s shortlist were Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski. Three Bayern nominees make their first appearance on the list of 55: Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka.

Since Bayern’s Champions League win, two players moved to other clubs, Thiago and Coutinho. The list of 55 includes 11 new faces including Norway’s Erling Braut Haaland, Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameynag, Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes and England’s Dele Alli and Jordan Henderson.

FIFA and FIFPRO will announce the World 11 of the 2019/2020 season on Thursday, 17 December.

FIFPRO and FIFA invited all professional footballers worldwide to vote for the World 11. We asked them to pick the most outstanding players in the following lines: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. The goalkeeper, as well as the three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes will be selected for the World 11. The remaining spot in the World 11 will be assigned to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.