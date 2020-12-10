Sun Wen twice among final three nominees in early years of the FIFA awards

Chinese legend sheds light on this year's The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees

Says new names jostling for the title is a positive for women’s football

This year’s The Best FIFA Football Awards™ edges closer to its denouement on Friday when the final three candidates will be unveiled. While the global footballing fraternity waits with bated breath, China PR legend Sun Wen sheds light on this year's The Best FIFA Women's Player award looking into the 11 candidates.

One of the game's all-time goalscoring greats, Sun was named as the FIFA Female Player of the Century alongside Michelle Akers in 2000. She was also involved in the early editions of the FIFA individual accolades, twice featuring among the final three nominees for the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002.

"Looking back at the two-decade history, the FIFA awards have made a big impact on the development of the women's game," Sun, now the Vice-President of CFA (Chinese Football Association), told FIFA.com. "It has promoted the women's game, giving the female stars international publicity and encouraged more and more young girls to play football."

In a year during which sports events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, FIFA have elected to continue to stage this year's Best Awards despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic – a decision hailed by Sun.

"It [staging the FIFA Best Awards] is a clear message that football continues to play an important role in our life," she said. "It is a testament to the hard work by the world's footballing circle. They are leading by example by following the restriction measures and doing their job well.

"I congratulate all the players who enter the shortlist for this year's Best FIFA Women's Player. I wish they can progress and capture this year's Best award. Particularly, they can continue to make progress and become a better player in the future."