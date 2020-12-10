- Sun Wen twice among final three nominees in early years of the FIFA awards
- Chinese legend sheds light on this year's The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees
- Says new names jostling for the title is a positive for women’s football
This year’s The Best FIFA Football Awards™ edges closer to its denouement on Friday when the final three candidates will be unveiled. While the global footballing fraternity waits with bated breath, China PR legend Sun Wen sheds light on this year's The Best FIFA Women's Player award looking into the 11 candidates.
One of the game's all-time goalscoring greats, Sun was named as the FIFA Female Player of the Century alongside Michelle Akers in 2000. She was also involved in the early editions of the FIFA individual accolades, twice featuring among the final three nominees for the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year in 2001 and 2002.
"Looking back at the two-decade history, the FIFA awards have made a big impact on the development of the women's game," Sun, now the Vice-President of CFA (Chinese Football Association), told FIFA.com. "It has promoted the women's game, giving the female stars international publicity and encouraged more and more young girls to play football."
In a year during which sports events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, FIFA have elected to continue to stage this year's Best Awards despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic – a decision hailed by Sun.
"It [staging the FIFA Best Awards] is a clear message that football continues to play an important role in our life," she said. "It is a testament to the hard work by the world's footballing circle. They are leading by example by following the restriction measures and doing their job well.
"I congratulate all the players who enter the shortlist for this year's Best FIFA Women's Player. I wish they can progress and capture this year's Best award. Particularly, they can continue to make progress and become a better player in the future."
France 2019 stars leading the way
With limited international action, this year's 11-strong shortlist was largely based on club performances. And many of them were familiar names, having shone at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France™.
"I saw quite a few familiar names, like Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, French star Wendie Renard, Jennifer Hermoso of Spain and Australia's Sam Kerr. All of these players performed quite well in the last Women's World Cup and scored goals as I could remember," said Sun, who worked as a TSG (Technical Study Group) member at France 2019.
"Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen is a talented player. All these players have maintained good performance levels with their respective clubs."
AFC trio raising eyebrows
This year sees three AFC representatives - Korea Republic's Ji Soyun, Japan captain Saki Kumagai and aforementioned Kerr – feature among the nominees, an inspirational symbol for world’s most populous continent according to Sun.
"It is good to see Asian players join the world's best players in the shortlist," she said. "Ji is a very good attacker. When she was very young, I watched her play and I saw her potential. She has good techniques and particularly, she knows how to control the tempo.
"Kerr is a player with predatory instincts. She can complete a move with a clinical finishing. Kumagai needs no introduction for her brilliant displays with both club and country.
"It is a noteworthy that all the three are playing with top European clubs. Ji and Kerr are Chelsea team-mates and Kumagai is a playing a key defensive role for Lyon. I hope more Asian players, including Chinese players, can move to Europe where they can compete against some of the world's best players in high-level competitions."
A new trend
The dominance of superstar names marked out the early editions of the FIFA women's awards. First capturing the global spotlight was USA legend Mia Hamm, who won back-to-back FIFA Women's World Player of the Year awards in 2001 and 2002.
Then came German star Birgit Prinz, who completed a treble by clinching the individual title in the next three years. The most successful is, of course, Brazilian Marta whose hegemony lasted five years from 2006-10, before picking up her sixth individual title in 2018.
Recent years, however, have seen different players come to the fore, a trend which Sun says is a positive. "This is a positive suggestion that the women's game has greatly improved. When we were players, the game was not so popular and the quantity of big-name stars was limited.
"Today, the women's game is making progress at a pace unheard of and each year we have new faces announcing their emergence. If you take a look at today's game, we will see there are a plethora of talented players in nearly every position."