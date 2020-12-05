The Best FIFA Football Awards™
Suarez's mind-blowing back-heel
05 Dec 2020
- Luis Suarez has received his first FIFA Puskás Award nomination
- His goal was a sensational back-heel
Luis Suarez won 13 titles in six years before leaving Barcelona in August, but he may just win one last prize with the club. Last December, following a splendid one-two between Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto, the Uruguay legend executed an exceptional dinked back-heel against Mallorca, which has earned him his first nomination for the FIFA Puskás Award.
The goalscorer in figures
Age: 33
Position: Forward
Club: Atletico Madrid
International record: 116 caps, 63 goals for Uruguay
What they said
"It is the best goal of my career. I knew there was an angle to score, and that I would have to go with the back-heel, that it was the only way. It came off perfectly.”
Luis Suarez