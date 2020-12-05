The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Luis Suarez won 13 titles in six years before leaving Barcelona in August, but he may just win one last prize with the club. Last December, following a splendid one-two between Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto, the Uruguay legend executed an exceptional dinked back-heel against Mallorca, which has earned him his first nomination for the FIFA Puskás Award.

What they said

"It is the best goal of my career. I knew there was an angle to score, and that I would have to go with the back-heel, that it was the only way. It came off perfectly.”

Luis Suarez