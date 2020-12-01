The Best FIFA Football Awards™

During Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-0 Premier League home win over Burnley on 7 December 2019, the ball fell to Son Heungmin on the edge of his own 18-yard box after an unsuccessful free-kick for the visitors. The South Korean set off to launch a one-man counter-attack, with seven Clarets players trying and failing to stop him on the way. After sprinting the entire length of the pitch, Son fired a low shot past the goalkeeper – and all in the space of 12 seconds.

What they said

"Wow. Son has just scored one of the greatest individual goals you’re ever likely to see."

England’s record World Cup goalscorer Gary Lineker

Will this solo effort get enough votes to win the FIFA Puskás Award 2020? CLICK HERE TO VOTE!