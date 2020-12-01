The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Thursday 17 December 2020

FIFA Puskás Award

Son covers entire pitch for solo strike

01 Dec 2020

  • Son Heungmin nominated for FIFA Puskás Award
  • His goal was a solo run from his own penalty box
During Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-0 Premier League home win over Burnley on 7 December 2019, the ball fell to Son Heungmin on the edge of his own 18-yard box after an unsuccessful free-kick for the visitors. The South Korean set off to launch a one-man counter-attack, with seven Clarets players trying and failing to stop him on the way. After sprinting the entire length of the pitch, Son fired a low shot past the goalkeeper – and all in the space of 12 seconds.

The goalscorer in figures

  • Age: 28
  • Position: Forward
  • Club: Tottenham Hotspur

International record: 89 caps for Korea Republic (26 goals)

Son Heungmin of Tottenham Hotspur applauds fans
© Getty Images

What they said

"Wow. Son has just scored one of the greatest individual goals you’re ever likely to see."

England’s record World Cup goalscorer Gary Lineker

