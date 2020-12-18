Christine Sinclair became international football’s all-time top scorer this year

She was honoured at the The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Sinclair urged youngsters to follow their dreams Christine Sinclair began the year by becoming international football’s all-time leading scorer. She ends it by being honoured at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ for that remarkable achievement. “Chase your dreams,” the Canada legend advised the youth of today. “Go for it. Put in that extra work. Everyone here today is living proof that sometimes those crazy, wild dreams you have as a youngster do come true."

🇨🇦 @CanadaSoccerEN superstar Christine Sinclair was recognised at #TheBest after becoming the world's leading international goalscorer during 2020 🥇@sincy12 talks about achieving the milestone and her most memorable career goal ⚽️🥅 pic.twitter.com/XyVHWclAaD — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 17, 2020

Player Country Goals Caps Ratio Christine Sinclair Canada 186 296 0.63 Abby Wambach USA 184 256 0.72 Mia Hamm USA 158 275 0.57 Kristine Lilly USA 130 352 0.37 Birgit Prinz Germany 128 214 0.60

Sinclair's reaction in January FIFA.com: Christine, how did it feel to become international football’s record scorer? Christine Sinclair: It’s a huge honour and an amazing accomplishment, but to be honest it was just a sigh of relief and a weight off my shoulders, because it was something that was coming for a number of years. It was ticking down, the goals were ticking away, and it was a sigh of relief – I’m not going to lie. How nice was it to receive such congratulations from Abby Wambach? The wide variety of people who reached out to me after I broke the record was pretty incredible. Obviously hearing from Abby, but also a lot of players from my past – team-mates and opponents. It was pretty special. The football world’s a pretty small one and in moments like that you realise just how close we all are.

Thank you to EVERYONE for all the messages...I’m slightly overwhelmed. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, staff, friends and family.185 would not have been possible without you. pic.twitter.com/fP6vD43PUW — Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) January 30, 2020

The world's reaction “My warmest congratulations on this historical and exceptional accomplishment," wrote FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a letter to Sinclair right after she broke the record. "It could only be achieved thanks to your tremendous commitment, exemplary motivation, hard work and incredible passion for our beautiful game. Your human qualities and skills, not to mention your remarkable contribution to the popularity and growth of women's football, or soccer, deserve our admiration."

She's done it! ⚽️🔥



You're now looking at football's top international goalscorer of ALL TIME. 🔝



Give it up for @CanadaSoccerEN legend, @sincy12. 👏🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pu8Z3gwzlK — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) January 29, 2020

She did it! Christine Sinclair is now international soccer’s all-time leading goal scorer. Congratulations, @sincy12 – you rock! #Sincy185 https://t.co/s7wveuocIf — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2020

