Reshmin Chowdhury and Ruud Gullit to host The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020

11 Dec 2020

When football’s greatest stars receive The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 on Thursday 17 December for their performances during this year, they will be introduced by a pair of world-class hosts: Reshmin Chowdhury and Ruud Gullit.

The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 ceremony will be held as a virtual TV show, broadcasted from the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

Reshmin Chowdhury is a multilingual English sports journalist and broadcaster who works for BT Sport, talkSPORT and the BBC. In 2018, she was also a presenter on the green carpet at The Best FIFA Football Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

A former star of AC Milan and of the Dutch national team, Ruud Gullit has also enjoyed a long career as a pundit and TV presenter with some of the most important networks around the world. In 2019, he also hosted The Best FIFA Football Awards™ from the world-famous Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

Reshmin Chowdhury and Ruud Gullit

The crowning of The Best of the season will be streamed live on FIFA.com and FIFA’s YouTube channel.

To keep up with the latest news about The Best, check FIFA.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Join the discussion about who should win this year’s prizes, by using the hashtag #TheBest.

