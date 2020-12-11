When football’s greatest stars receive The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 on Thursday 17 December for their performances during this year, they will be introduced by a pair of world-class hosts: Reshmin Chowdhury and Ruud Gullit.

The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 ceremony will be held as a virtual TV show, broadcasted from the Home of FIFA in Zurich.

Reshmin Chowdhury is a multilingual English sports journalist and broadcaster who works for BT Sport, talkSPORT and the BBC. In 2018, she was also a presenter on the green carpet at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

A former star of AC Milan and of the Dutch national team, Ruud Gullit has also enjoyed a long career as a pundit and TV presenter with some of the most important networks around the world. In 2019, he also hosted The Best FIFA Football Awards™ from the world-famous Teatro alla Scala in Milan.