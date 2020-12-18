Marcus Rashford named inaugural recipient of FIFA Foundation Award

Manchester United & England forward campaigned on child hunger

FIFA will donate USD $100,000 to support his social and charity work

When Covid-19 struck early in 2020, Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford wasn’t content to simply stay fit at home biding his time until football resumed. Instead, seeing a need in the community, he set about making a tangible difference to the lives of those less fortunate.

Rashford helped raise money and awareness for FareShare, a charity that redistributes surplus food to charities which is subsequently turned into meals for those in need.

The Manchester born and bred forward also successfully campaigned for the UK government to provide over 1 million school children to access free lunch vouchers. Importantly too, Rashford’s profile helped bring greater awareness for the need to aid charity and community organisations.

Rashford’s commitment to charitable causes was duly recognised at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 ceremony by being named the first FIFA Foundation Award recipient for his outstanding humanitarian work to combat child poverty. FIFA will also donate USD $100,000 to support his inspiring social and charity work.

“I’d just like to say thank you because I know people from other countries, they want to get involved and they want to learn and understand more about it,” said the England Russia 2018 representative.

“It will have a knock-on effect because things will start to happen in other countries as well. I have had messages from other players who play in different leagues and they want to do a similar thing for their country.”