The Best FIFA Football Awards™

FIFA Fan Award introduced in 2016

Looking back at the previous four winners

Voting for the 2020 awards begins tomorrow

The FIFA Fan Award was created in 2016 at the same time as The Best awards were introduced, and it has certainly proved to be a hit. With voting for the 2020 edition set to begin tomorrow, we look at the supporters who've picked up this illustrious honour thus far.

2016: Fans of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool

The inaugural FIFA Fan Award was handed out four years ago to the fans of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and English Premier League side Liverpool for their unforgettable rendition of a now legendary football song. You’ll Never Walk Alone was picked up by the Reds at the beginning of the 1960s as their unofficial anthem, and since then it has gone beyond national and indeed language borders to achieve fame around the world.

German club Borussia Dortmund also adopted the song, and when the two teams met in the UEFA Europa League in April 2016, fans on all sides of the ground sang the song as a gesture of solidarity on the eve of the 27th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.