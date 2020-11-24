The Best FIFA Football Awards™

- FIFA Fan Award introduced in 2016
- Looking back at the previous four winners
- Voting for the 2020 awards begins tomorrow
The FIFA Fan Award was created in 2016 at the same time as The Best awards were introduced, and it has certainly proved to be a hit. With voting for the 2020 edition set to begin tomorrow, we look at the supporters who've picked up this illustrious honour thus far.
2016: Fans of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool
The inaugural FIFA Fan Award was handed out four years ago to the fans of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and English Premier League side Liverpool for their unforgettable rendition of a now legendary football song. You’ll Never Walk Alone was picked up by the Reds at the beginning of the 1960s as their unofficial anthem, and since then it has gone beyond national and indeed language borders to achieve fame around the world.
German club Borussia Dortmund also adopted the song, and when the two teams met in the UEFA Europa League in April 2016, fans on all sides of the ground sang the song as a gesture of solidarity on the eve of the 27th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.
"Since the Fan Award, the connection between the fans and officials at the two clubs has become even stronger."
2017: Celtic fans
In 2017, football fans from around the world chose the Bhoys’ fantastic tifo display that marked the 50th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions' European Cup triumph for that year’s FIFA Fan Award. There were events to mark the Glasgow club’s 1967 victory all around the world, from London to Las Vegas, and at every Celtic home game that year, the crowd would sing in the 67th minute and light up their mobile phones.
On 21 May, four days before the anniversary, a fan tifo display filled Celtic Park, securing both the FIFA Fan Award and the eternal gratitude of the Lisbon Lions themselves.
“I’m extremely grateful to them, as I know all the guys are, not only for that display but for everything that’s been done for the Lions this year - and ever since '67. The Celtic fans are a special bunch, and we count ourselves very lucky that they’ve kept us so close to their hearts.”
2018: Peru supporters
2018 was all about the FIFA World Cup™ in Russia, and for the first time since 1982, Peru had made it to the finals. 40,000 of their fans travelled from South America to cheer on the Blanquirroja, and Russia was filled with Peru jerseys, red-and-white flags, scarves and other accessories as well as Inca accoutrements.
Peru's colourful fans at Russia 2018
-
A Peru fan enjoys the match atmosphere
16 Jun 2018
SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: A Peru fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Peru v Denmark: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
20 Jun 2018
SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Fans of Peru during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
France and Peru line up
21 Jun 2018
YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 21: France and Peru line up prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between France and Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 21, 2018 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
France v Peru: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
06 Jul 2018
YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 21: A Peru fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between France and Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 21, 2018 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Peru fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere
16 Jun 2018
SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Peru fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
France v Peru: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
21 Jun 2018
YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 21: A Peru fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between France and Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 21, 2018 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A Peru fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere before the match between France and Peru
21 Jun 2018
YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 21: A Peru fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between France and Peru at Ekaterinburg Arena on June 21, 2018 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
A Peru fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
26 Jun 2018
SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 26: A Peru fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Australia and Peru at Fisht Stadium on June 26, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Peru v Denmark: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
20 Jun 2018
SARANSK, RUSSIA - JUNE 16: Peru fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group C match between Peru and Denmark at Mordovia Arena on June 16, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
"It was such a stressful trip but I wouldn’t have missed this match for the world. We’d been waiting for it for so long. I’ve been waiting for so long to finally get to sing our songs again in another country."
2019: Silvia Grecco
The first three FIFA Fan Awards went to large groups of supporters, but Brazil’s Silvia Grecco showed in 2019 that honouring individuals was just as important.
The Palmeiras fan describes every single action of every match of their favourite club to her blind and autistic son Nickollas. She talks him through what the Green-and-Whites are doing out on the pitch, describes the atmosphere in the stadium, how the players are performing on the day and even when they have had a new haircut or changed the colour of their boots. Emotions run high when goals are scored, particular when a Palmeiras player has found the back of the net.
"Ever since FIFA showed our story as part of the Sheroes video series, our life has totally changed. People from all around the world now know who Nickollas is. And it makes you realise that sport can make it possible to change the lives of people living with disabilities." – Silvia Grecco