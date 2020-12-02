The Best FIFA Football Awards™

- Marivaldo Francisco da Silva is nominated for the FIFA Fan Award
- Walks 64 km to watch Sport Recife
- VOTE NOW
When love is involved, almost anything is possible. This is regularly demonstrated by Marivaldo Francisco da Silva, who literally shows the lengths he will go to for his beloved Sport Club do Recife.
Like many diehard Sport fans, Marivaldo never misses a game. The only snag is that 64 kilometres separate Pombos, where he lives, and Ilha do Retiro, where the stadium is. Marivaldo’s solution is to walk it, despite the journey talking almost 12 hours.
"It's a personal choice," he told Sport's official website. "I like it and I feel good. A lot of people mistakenly think it’s because of a promise or something like that, but that’s not the case. I do it naturally. I leave home in the morning and arrive here at night.
"Sometimes I head off the day before the game to be able to spend time at the club, watch other disciplines in action or just breathe the air here, which is very good. People say I'm crazy, but I do it for pleasure and don't feel any tiredness."
His story has now gone viral following his nomination for the FIFA Fan Award 2020, alongside Scottish philanthropist James Anderson and Colombian fans.
"This nomination means everything to me, much more than I imagined," he told Radio Folha. "Although, even without it, I’d head off to Ilha do Retiro with the utmost pleasure, as Sport is my reason for living.
"I dedicate this nomination to all the people who have accompanied or supported me on my walks to Ilha do Retiro, where everyone gives me the warmest possible welcome. I have no words to describe what that means to me."
Is Marivaldo your favourite for the FIFA Fan Award? Vote for your favourites now!