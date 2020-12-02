The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Marivaldo Francisco da Silva is nominated for the FIFA Fan Award

Walks 64 km to watch Sport Recife

When love is involved, almost anything is possible. This is regularly demonstrated by Marivaldo Francisco da Silva, who literally shows the lengths he will go to for his beloved Sport Club do Recife.

Like many diehard Sport fans, Marivaldo never misses a game. The only snag is that 64 kilometres separate Pombos, where he lives, and Ilha do Retiro, where the stadium is. Marivaldo’s solution is to walk it, despite the journey talking almost 12 hours.

"It's a personal choice," he told Sport's official website. "I like it and I feel good. A lot of people mistakenly think it’s because of a promise or something like that, but that’s not the case. I do it naturally. I leave home in the morning and arrive here at night.

"Sometimes I head off the day before the game to be able to spend time at the club, watch other disciplines in action or just breathe the air here, which is very good. People say I'm crazy, but I do it for pleasure and don't feel any tiredness."