The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Lucy Bronze a finalist for The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2020

Right-back has enjoyed another stellar year at club level

She returned to Manchester City after three trophy-laden years in Lyon Full-backs vying for football’s biggest individual awards can be considered a little out of the ordinary. Then again, Lucy Bronze is no ordinary full-back. Strength, skill, athleticism and intelligence make the England star a force to be reckoned with in all areas of the pitch, and she had long been regarded as one of the world’s foremost players. Now, having become the first defender to be named UEFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2019 – and after another glittering season at club level – Bronze finds herself among The Best finalists for a second successive year. Bronze’s year in brief Division 1 Féminine winner

Coupe de France Féminine winner

UEFA Women’s Champions League winner

Women’s FA Cup winner

Bronze’s year in images

Lucy Bronze's year in images



Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyon is challenged by Giulia Gwinn of FC Bayern Munich BILBAO, SPAIN - AUGUST 22: Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyon is challenged by Giulia Gwinn of FC Bayern Munich during the UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Final match between Olympique Lyon Women and FC Bayern Muenchen Women at San Mames Stadium on August 22, 2020 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Javier Soriano/Pool via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Lucy Bronze of England and Olympique Lyonnais (L) tries to escape Jessica Silva of Portugal and Olympique Lyonnais (R) during Portugal Women v England Women - International Friendly at Estadio do Bonfim on October 10, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal SETUBAL, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 10: Lucy Bronze of England and Olympique Lyonnais (L) tries to escape Jessica Silva of Portugal and Olympique Lyonnais (R) during Portugal Women v England Women - International Friendly at Estadio do Bonfim on October 10, 2019 in Setubal, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyon is challenged by Dominique Janssen of VfL Wolfsburg SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyon is challenged by Dominique Janssen of VfL Wolfsburg during the UEFA Women's Champions League Final between VfL Wolfsburg Women's and Olympique Lyonnais at Estadio Anoeta on August 30, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyon is challenged by Fridolina Rolfo of VfL Wolfsburg during the UEFA Women's Champions League Final between VfL Wolfsburg Women's and Olympique Lyonnais at Estadio Anoeta on August 30, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain. SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyon is challenged by Fridolina Rolfo of VfL Wolfsburg during the UEFA Women's Champions League Final between VfL Wolfsburg Women's and Olympique Lyonnais at Estadio Anoeta on August 30, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyon lifts the UEFA Women's Champions League Trophy following her team's victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final between VfL Wolfsburg Women's and Olympique Lyonnais at Estadio Anoeta on August 30, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain. SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyon lifts the UEFA Women's Champions League Trophy following her team's victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final between VfL Wolfsburg Women's and Olympique Lyonnais at Estadio Anoeta on August 30, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Lucy Bronze (England - OL) Lucy Bronze (England - OL) © imago images

Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes and Lucy Bronze of Manchester City celebrate with the tinsel following their team's victory in the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final match between Everton Women and Manchester City Women at Wembley Stadium on November 01, 2020 in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes and Lucy Bronze of Manchester City celebrate with the tinsel following their team's victory in the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final match between Everton Women and Manchester City Women at Wembley Stadium on November 01, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Lucy Bronze of Manchester City walks past the trophy following the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final match between Everton Women and Manchester City Women at Wembley Stadium on November 01, 2020 in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Lucy Bronze of Manchester City walks past the trophy following the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final match between Everton Women and Manchester City Women at Wembley Stadium on November 01, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Adam Davy - Pool/Getty Images) © Getty Images 1 / 8















Memorable matches Tuesday 11 August

Coupe de France Féminine final

Lyon 0-0 PSG (5-4 PSO) Bronze played a central role as Lyon clinched their second successive domestic double. She kept PSG at bay over 120 minutes before coolly slotting home a penalty in the shoot-out that decided the final in her team’s favour. Saturday 30 August

UEFA Women’s Champions League final

Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon Winning the Champions League was Bronze’s stated aim when she signed for Lyon in 2017. As it was, she achieved that ambition three times over, and her third and final European crown came after a typically impressive performance against Wolfsburg. The England defender helped subdue Pernille Harder, a fellow finalist for The Best FIFA Women’s World Player, as Lyon maintained their grip on the continent’s top prize. Sunday 1 November

Women’s FA Cup final

Everton 1-3 Manchester City Having left Lyon clutching nine winner’s medals from a near-perfect three-year spell, Bronze maintained that happy trophy-lifting habit at the first attempt in her second spell with Manchester City. Her athleticism proved crucial as City prevailed in extra time against Everton, enabling their big summer signing to win the competition for the second time in her career.

What she said “When I left Man City, I had established myself in the squad and was known a little bit around the world but definitely wasn’t what you’d call a superstar. I think it’s when I’ve been at Lyon, I’ve managed to take my game to another level that I’ve felt things change. “I always set out to prove to people that I’m more than a right-back. This position isn’t one where I’m going to be pushed into the corner. A lot of teams have wanted me because they know I’m good but I want to show them that I’m better than that. “People write you off as a right back. The superstar is the striker or the playmaker. I’ve always looked at that and thought, ‘That’s great but I can have a massive effect on this game’. With every manager I’ve had to get my point across to show people what I’m about. I know how good I am but I don’t know if they’ve experienced everything about my game. It’s so easy for defenders to be just thought of as part of the puzzle rather than instrumental to success.”

What they said "Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world, without a shadow of a doubt. I’ve said it once, I’ve said it three times. There’s no player like her.” Phil Neville, England manager "She is an unrivalled talent and her endless individual and team awards only scratch the surface of what a superb player she is, not only at club level, but also internationally with England." Gareth Taylor, Manchester City manager “She is very driven and wants to be the best. She is very competitive no matter whether it's a 10m race, or a game of cards. I think you always want her on your team. I'm privileged to play alongside her." Steph Houghton, Manchester City and England team-mate “She’s got everything. She plays at full-back and changes games. She plays in midfield and runs games. She’s such a complete footballer.” Izzy Christiansen, England team-mate

