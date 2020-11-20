The Best FIFA Football Awards™

In 2019 The Best FIFA Football Awards™ were held in the world-renowned Teatro alla Scala in Milan for the first time. The beautiful game’s best were honoured at a dazzling ceremony that attracted the biggest stars in the footballing world to Italy. Former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit and Italian presenter Ilaria D’Amico guided the audience through the evening, while the Teatro alla Scala Orchestra provided the perfect musical accompaniment for the on-pitch and touchline virtuosos who were crowned The Best in Milan.

The winners at a glance

The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been named the best player in the world at six FIFA award ceremonies, and shared the record with Cristiano Ronaldo until he collected his latest accolade in Milan. Brazilian Ronaldo and France’s Zinedine Zidane are tied for third place with three awards each.

Messi interview module background
© Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Megan Rapinoe

"Having played many years with Megan, I’ve seen up close why she is so special, but at the World Cup she showed the rest of the world why she is so deserving of this honour. She continues to rise above and come through in pressure moments. She was obviously a massive part of us winning the World Cup and she deserves all the accolades she is getting."

Alex Morgan on her team-mate

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Jill Ellis

The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award Winner Jill Ellis of United States
© Getty Images

"It is incredible; very special and truly an honour. I am blessed to have it. I represent so many other people. Winning this award twice is incredible. Without the players and all the staff you don’t achieve these things – it is truly a team award. My players, they had an amazing summer. I owe so much to them."

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Alisson

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award Winner Alisson Becker of Liverpool 
© Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal

Women’s football played a prominent role at the gala after a series of new records were set at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France last summer. The award for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper was presented for the first time, with Netherlands shotstopper Sari van Veenendaal collecting the accolade.

FIFA Puskás Award: Daniel Zsori

At 18 years and 11 months old, Daniel Zsori was the youngest recipient of the FIFA Puskás Award. He broke the record previously held by Neymar, who was 19 years and 11 months old when he received the same award in January 2012.

FIFA Fan Award: Silvia Grecco

Football fans around the world voted for Silvia Grecco. Her son Nickollas is blind and has been diagnosed with mild autism. Silvia’s lifelong love for football has guided her in her methods of helping her son cope with day-to-day life. Her fanatical support for Palmeiras has also been transferred to her son, who she takes to matches – where she narrates the action for him. The Brazilian collected 58.36 percent of all votes.

FIFA Fair Play Award: Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds United squad

The FIFA Fair Play Award went to Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentinian coach demonstrated the values of fair play when promotion was at stake. His side Leeds United went 1-0 up in a decisive match – but the goal was scored while an opposition player lay injured. Bielsa ordered his players to allow their opponents to equalise, which ultimately cost Leeds a spot in England’s Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United
© Getty Images

Several new names featured in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 in 2019. Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was named in the team for the first time, together with Dutch representatives Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Virgil van Dijk. The remaining positions were unchanged from 2018, with Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi completing the line-up. Both 'Dream Teams' were chosen by thousands of players across the globe.

FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11 Players of the Year pose
© Getty Images

For the first time at The Best FIFA Football Awards, a women’s 'DreamTeam' was also named. FIFA and FIFPro jointly selected a FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11 made up of the biggest stars from the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™.

FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11: Sari van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe

FIFA FIFPro Women's World 11 Players of the year pose
© Getty Images

