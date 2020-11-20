We look back at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 ™

™ One new and one very familiar face among the sport’s top stars

Two new awards for women’s football In 2019 The Best FIFA Football Awards™ were held in the world-renowned Teatro alla Scala in Milan for the first time. The beautiful game’s best were honoured at a dazzling ceremony that attracted the biggest stars in the footballing world to Italy. Former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit and Italian presenter Ilaria D’Amico guided the audience through the evening, while the Teatro alla Scala Orchestra provided the perfect musical accompaniment for the on-pitch and touchline virtuosos who were crowned The Best in Milan.

The Best - Portraits



The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Photo Booth MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23:The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth with his father MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth with his father prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of United States MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalists Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of United States pose for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Marcelo of Real Madrid and Brazil poses for a portrait with the family in the photo booth MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Marcelo of Real Madrid and Brazil poses for a portrait with the family in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and sons MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Argentina poses for a portrait with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and sons Mateo and Ciro in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona and Netherland poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona and Netherland poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Luka Modric of Real Madrid with his family pose for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Croatia, his wife Vanja Bosnic and their children Ivano and Ema poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Megan Rapinoe MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and France poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Nickollas Grecco poses with his mother Silvia Grecco for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Nickollas Grecco poses with his mother Silvia Grecco for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Coach 2019 award finalist Sarina Wiegman head coach of Netherlands Women poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Geremi of Cameroon poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA Legend Geremi of Cameroon poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Justo Sanchez poses with a partner for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: 2019 FIFA Fan Award finalist Justo Sanchez poses with a partner for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 finalist Phil Neville, Head Coach of England Women poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Megan Rapinoe MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalist Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur poses MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award finalist Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Nuno Gomes of Portugal poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: FIFA Legend Nuno Gomes of Portugal poses for a portrait at Excelsior Hotel Gallia prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FeWC Champion Mohammed "Mo Auba" Harkous of Germany poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award 2019 finalist Alex Morgan MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Alex Morgan of Orlando Pride and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Player Award finalist Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 2019 finalist Julie Ertz of the Chicago Red Stars and United States poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Karina LeBlanc of Canada poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Karina LeBlanc of Canada poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Jill Ellis of United States poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Jill Ellis of United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Portraits MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Menâ€™s Coach Award finalist Jurgen Klopp, Head Coach of Liverpool poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Santiago Solari of Argentina poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Santiago Solari of Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Gary Neville of England poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2019 award finalist Gary Neville of England poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Juan Veron of Argentina poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Juan Veron of Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Peter Schmeichel poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia of Denmark on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Finalist Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Tim Cahill of Australia poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Tim Cahill of Australia poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Jorge Sere of Uruguay poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Jorge Sere of Uruguay poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Maurizio Ganz of Italy poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA Puskas Award 2019 finalist Daniel Zsori of Feherver poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Francesco Toldo of Italy poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Francesco Toldo of Italy poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 finalist Nilla Fischer of Wolfsburg and Sweden poses MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Womenâ€™s World11 finalist Nilla Fischer of Wolfsburg and Sweden poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Valentina Giacinti of Italy Women poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Valentina Giacinti of Italy Women poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Leegnd Laura Georges, Secretary General of the FFF poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Leegnd Laura Georges, Secretary General of the FFF poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Women's Player Award finalist Megan Rapinoe of Reign FC and United States poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Bebeto of Brazil poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Bebeto of Brazil poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Julio Cesar of Brazil poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Julio Cesar of Brazil poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 Winner Amandine Henry of Olympique Lyonnaise and France MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Womenâ€™s World11 Winner Amandine Henry of Olympique Lyonnaise and France Women poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalist Ederson of Manchester City and Brazil MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award finalist Ederson of Manchester City and Brazil poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Netherlands poses MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 Award finalist Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus and Netherlands poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Jorge Campos of Mexico poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Jorge Campos of Mexico poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu of France poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Christian Karembeu of France poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Legend Marcel Desailly of France poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Marcel Desailly of France poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Yakubu Ayegbeni of Nigeria poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni of Nigeria poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Sol Campbell of England poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Sol Campbell of England poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Michael Essien of Ghana poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Michael Essien of Ghana poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: The Best FIFA Womenâ€™s Goalkeeper award finalist Christiane Endler of Paris Saint-Germain and Chile poses for a portrait ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Alex Scott of England poses for a portrait in the photo MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Alex Scott of England poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images

FIFA Legend Sergio Goycochea of Argentina poses for a portrait MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: FIFA Legend Sergio Goycochea of Argentina poses for a portrait in the photo booth prior to The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 at Excelsior Hotel Gallia on September 23, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) © Getty Images 1 / 80































































































































































The winners at a glance The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Lionel Messi Lionel Messi has been named the best player in the world at six FIFA award ceremonies, and shared the record with Cristiano Ronaldo until he collected his latest accolade in Milan. Brazilian Ronaldo and France’s Zinedine Zidane are tied for third place with three awards each.

© Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Megan Rapinoe

"Having played many years with Megan, I’ve seen up close why she is so special, but at the World Cup she showed the rest of the world why she is so deserving of this honour. She continues to rise above and come through in pressure moments. She was obviously a massive part of us winning the World Cup and she deserves all the accolades she is getting." Alex Morgan on her team-mate The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Jill Ellis

© Getty Images

"It is incredible; very special and truly an honour. I am blessed to have it. I represent so many other people. Winning this award twice is incredible. Without the players and all the staff you don’t achieve these things – it is truly a team award. My players, they had an amazing summer. I owe so much to them." The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper: Alisson

© Getty Images

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal Women’s football played a prominent role at the gala after a series of new records were set at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France last summer. The award for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper was presented for the first time, with Netherlands shotstopper Sari van Veenendaal collecting the accolade.

FIFA Puskás Award: Daniel Zsori At 18 years and 11 months old, Daniel Zsori was the youngest recipient of the FIFA Puskás Award. He broke the record previously held by Neymar, who was 19 years and 11 months old when he received the same award in January 2012.

FIFA Fan Award: Silvia Grecco Football fans around the world voted for Silvia Grecco. Her son Nickollas is blind and has been diagnosed with mild autism. Silvia’s lifelong love for football has guided her in her methods of helping her son cope with day-to-day life. Her fanatical support for Palmeiras has also been transferred to her son, who she takes to matches – where she narrates the action for him. The Brazilian collected 58.36 percent of all votes.

FIFA Fair Play Award: Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds United squad The FIFA Fair Play Award went to Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentinian coach demonstrated the values of fair play when promotion was at stake. His side Leeds United went 1-0 up in a decisive match – but the goal was scored while an opposition player lay injured. Bielsa ordered his players to allow their opponents to equalise, which ultimately cost Leeds a spot in England’s Premier League.

© Getty Images

Several new names featured in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 in 2019. Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was named in the team for the first time, together with Dutch representatives Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Virgil van Dijk. The remaining positions were unchanged from 2018, with Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi completing the line-up. Both 'Dream Teams' were chosen by thousands of players across the globe.

© Getty Images

For the first time at The Best FIFA Football Awards, a women’s 'DreamTeam' was also named. FIFA and FIFPro jointly selected a FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11 made up of the biggest stars from the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11: Sari van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O’Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe