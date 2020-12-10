The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Reigning European Champions Olympique Lyonnais have 11 current players on the List of 55 Players who received most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11.

Among the 11 players from Lyon are seven former award winners: Lucy Bronze, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer, Dzsennifer Marozsan and Wendie Renard. The last one is the only player who has been voted onto all four previous World 11s. Renard’s teammates Ellie Carpenter and Delphine Cascarino make their first appearance on the List of 55.

There are 15 new names on the List of 55, including five Chelsea players (Ann-Katrin Berger, Erin Cuthbert, Magdalena Eriksson, Bethany England and So-Yun Ji), USA’s Christen Press and Tabitha Chawinga from Malawi, who is the first African player in the history of the List of 55.

Press is one of 12 US players on the List of 55, which also includes former award winners such as Julie Ertz, Ali Krieger, Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd, Kelley O’Hara and Megan Rapinoe. Next Thursday, 17 December, FIFA and FIFPRO will announce the World 11 of the 2019/2020 season. FIFPRO and FIFA invited all professional footballers worldwide to vote for the World 11.

We asked them to pick the most outstanding players in the following lines: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. The goalkeeper, as well as the three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes will be selected for the World 11. The remaining spot in the World 11 will be assigned to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.