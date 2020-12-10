The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Reigning European Champions Olympique Lyonnais have 11 current players on the List of 55 Players who received most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11.
Among the 11 players from Lyon are seven former award winners: Lucy Bronze, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer, Dzsennifer Marozsan and Wendie Renard. The last one is the only player who has been voted onto all four previous World 11s. Renard’s teammates Ellie Carpenter and Delphine Cascarino make their first appearance on the List of 55.
There are 15 new names on the List of 55, including five Chelsea players (Ann-Katrin Berger, Erin Cuthbert, Magdalena Eriksson, Bethany England and So-Yun Ji), USA’s Christen Press and Tabitha Chawinga from Malawi, who is the first African player in the history of the List of 55.
Press is one of 12 US players on the List of 55, which also includes former award winners such as Julie Ertz, Ali Krieger, Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd, Kelley O’Hara and Megan Rapinoe. Next Thursday, 17 December, FIFA and FIFPRO will announce the World 11 of the 2019/2020 season. FIFPRO and FIFA invited all professional footballers worldwide to vote for the World 11.
We asked them to pick the most outstanding players in the following lines: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. The goalkeeper, as well as the three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes will be selected for the World 11. The remaining spot in the World 11 will be assigned to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.
The list of 55 are:
Goalkeepers
- Friederike Abt (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany)
- Nicole Barnhart (Utah Royals, USA)
- Laura Benkarth (FC Bayern Munich, Germany)
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea, Germany)
- Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
- Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain, Chile)
- Hedvig Lindahl (Atletico Madrid, Sweden)
- Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars, USA)
- Sandra Panos (FC Barcelona, Spain)
- Sari van Veenendaal (PSV, The Netherlands)
Defenders
- Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)
- Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyonnais, England)
- Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyonnais, Canada)
- Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyonnais, Australia)
- Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage, USA)
- Paulina Dudek (Paris Saint-Germain, Poland)
- Crystal Dunn (OL Reign, USA)
- Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea, Sweden)
- Nilla Fischer (Linkoping, Sweden)
- Sara Gama (Juventus, Italy)
- Stefanie van der Gragt (Ajax, The Netherlands)
- Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride, USA)
- Saki Kumagai (Olympique Lyonnais, Japan)
- Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)
- Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
Midfielders
- Barbara Bonansea (Juventus, Italy)
- Veronica Boquete (AC Milan, Spain)
- Delphine Cascarino (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
- Shirley Cruz (OL Reign, Costa Rica)
- Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea, Scotland)
- Danielle van de Donk (Arsenal, The Netherlands)
- Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars, USA)
- Formiga (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)
- Caroline Graham-Hansen (FC Barcelona, Norway)
- Amandine Henry (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
- Ji Soyun (Chelsea, Korea Republic)
- Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, USA)
- Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue, USA)
- Dzsenifer Marozsan (Olympique Lyonnais, Germany)
- Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals, USA)
Forwards
- Kosovare Asllani (Real Madrid, Sweden)
- Stina Blackstenius (Goteborg, Sweden)
- Tabitha Chawinga (Jiangsu Suning, Malawi)
- Cristiane (Santos, Brazil)
- Bethany England (Chelsea, England)
- Pernille Harder (Chelsea, Denmark)
- Tobin Heath (Manchester United, USA)
- Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyonnais, Norway)
- Jennifer Hermoso (FC Barcelona, Spain)
- Samantha Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)
- Eugenie Le Sommer (Olympique Lyonnais, France)
- Lieke Martens (FC Barcelona, The Netherlands)
- Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal, The Netherlands)
- Christen Press (Manchester United, USA)
- Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign, USA)
Facts and figures
- We received votes from female footballers in 33 countries.
- This is the fifth edition of the World 11, the second jointly organised by FIFPRO and FIFA.
- FIFA and FIFPRO changed the structure of the List of 55, which now includes 10 goalkeepers, 15 defenders,15 midfielders and 15 forwards. Previously, there were 5 goalkeepers and 20 defenders.
- It is the fourth time FIFPRO created a List of 55 most voted players. Fifteen players have appeared on all four lists.
- Three of those players have never received a World 11 award: Jenni Hermoso, Saki Kumagai and Vivianne Miedema.
- The List of 55 includes 15 new names. Cristiane is the oldest debutant. The Brazilian striker of Santos is 35 years old.
- The oldest player on the shortlist is Formiga. The Brazilian midfielder of PSG is 42 years old.
- Last year’s FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11 consisted of Sari van Veenendaal, Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O'Hara, Wendie Renard, Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Marta Vieira.
- Alex Morgan and Marta are the only two World 11 players who are not on this year’s List of 55. Morgan gave birth to her daughter in May and only returned to the pitch in November.