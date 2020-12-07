The Best FIFA Football Awards™

A stunning volley earned Sophie Ingle a FIFA Puskás Award nomination

“It’s just amazing to get the recognition,” she says

VOTE NOW

Sophie Ingle may not have scored in over 100 caps for her country, but she felt “amazing to put Wales on the map” with a goal.

It came in a London derby, no less, and with her Chelsea team slugging it out with Arsenal for WSL glory. When the ball bounced awkwardly high after an Arsenal clearance from a Chelsea free-kick, just outside the box, Ingle employed flexibility and impeccable technique to thump a volley into the top corner.

The Blues duly won that game and the title. Their versatile Llandough native won a place on the FIFA Puskás Award shortlist, emulating compatriots Hal Robson-Kanu and Gareth Bale.