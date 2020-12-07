The Best FIFA Football Awards™

FIFA Puskás Award
Inch-perfect Ingle flying the flag for Wales
07 Dec 2020
- A stunning volley earned Sophie Ingle a FIFA Puskás Award nomination
- “It’s just amazing to get the recognition,” she says
Sophie Ingle may not have scored in over 100 caps for her country, but she felt “amazing to put Wales on the map” with a goal.
It came in a London derby, no less, and with her Chelsea team slugging it out with Arsenal for WSL glory. When the ball bounced awkwardly high after an Arsenal clearance from a Chelsea free-kick, just outside the box, Ingle employed flexibility and impeccable technique to thump a volley into the top corner.
The Blues duly won that game and the title. Their versatile Llandough native won a place on the FIFA Puskás Award shortlist, emulating compatriots Hal Robson-Kanu and Gareth Bale.
The goalscorer in figures
Age: 29
Position: Defender, midfielder
Club: Chelsea
International record: 103 caps, 0 goals for Wales
What they said
“I was really shocked. We were at breakfast and someone said that I’ve been nominated for goal of the season. I was like, ‘What do you mean? What goal?’ I then checked my Twitter and I’ve been tagged in a lot of things and it’s just amazing to get the recognition. It’s such a massive award.”
Sophie Ingle