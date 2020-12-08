The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Andre-Pierre Gignac nominated for FIFA Puskás Award

His goal was an overhead kick from the edge of the penalty area

Andre-Pierre Gignac will not forget 1 March 2020 in a hurry. As if scoring a hat-trick for his Mexican club Tigres to defeat UNAM Pumas virtually single-handedly was not enough, the French striker completed his trio of goals with a mouthwatering strike after netting twice from the penalty spot.

As Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez's cross floated in from the right, Gignac somersaulted into the air and dispatched the ball goalwards with an overhead kick, leaving Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar powerless to stop it. The finish required incredible agility, impressive spatial awareness and a keen sense of timing. This high-quality goal gives the Tigers’ centre forward a chance of emulating Olivier Giroud, the only Frenchman to date to collect the FIFA Puskás Award for his acrobatic scorpion kick in 2017.