The Best FIFA Football Awards™

FIFA Puskas Award
Gignac’s artistic and technical tour de force
08 Dec 2020
- Andre-Pierre Gignac nominated for FIFA Puskás Award
- His goal was an overhead kick from the edge of the penalty area
Andre-Pierre Gignac will not forget 1 March 2020 in a hurry. As if scoring a hat-trick for his Mexican club Tigres to defeat UNAM Pumas virtually single-handedly was not enough, the French striker completed his trio of goals with a mouthwatering strike after netting twice from the penalty spot.
As Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez's cross floated in from the right, Gignac somersaulted into the air and dispatched the ball goalwards with an overhead kick, leaving Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Saldivar powerless to stop it. The finish required incredible agility, impressive spatial awareness and a keen sense of timing. This high-quality goal gives the Tigers’ centre forward a chance of emulating Olivier Giroud, the only Frenchman to date to collect the FIFA Puskás Award for his acrobatic scorpion kick in 2017.
The goalscorer in figures
- Age: 35
- Position: Striker
- Club: Tigres UANL
- International record: 36 caps for France (7 goals)
What they said
"I really hope he [Andre-Pierre Gignac] wins the award. I’ve hardly ever seen anyone score such a technically difficult goal. That’s why it would be great for Tigres if we win and FIFA and other media outlets write about us."
Tigres team-mate Luis Rodriguez, who provided the assist
