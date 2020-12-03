The Best FIFA Football Awards™

The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Thursday 17 December 2020

FIFA Puskás Award

Flores' kickboxing classic

03 Dec 2020

  • Jordan Flores is nominated for FIFA Puskás Award
  • His goal was a powerful volley from a corner
  • VOTE NOW

During an Irish Premier Division match against league leaders Shamrock Rovers in February 2020, Dundalk’s Michael Duffy delivered a corner across the penalty area from the right towards the unmarked Jordan Flores, who fired an unstoppable volley into the top right-hand corner with all the power and flair of a kickboxer.

Vote for the FIFA Puskás Award

See also

Vote for the FIFA Puskás Award

The goalscorer in figures

  • Age: 25
  • Position: Midfielder
  • Club: Dundalk
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is tackled by Jordan Flores of Wigan Athletic
© Getty Images

What they said

"It’s an amazing achievement for Jordan to be nominated. He’s a massive part of our group and a top player. It’s not a goal you would forget easily. It’s a great achievement for him and I really hope he wins. He has every chance of it. I stay back from corners so I probably had the best view of it. I was right behind it when he hit it."

Team-mate Sean Gannon

Will this powerful volley get enough votes to win the FIFA Puskás Award 2020?

Explore this topic

Recommended Stories

FIFA_Best_Puskas_12_Kekana

FIFA Puskás Award

Survivor Kekana's Sundowns stunner

02 Dec 2020

FIFA_Best_Puskas_09_Heung-min

FIFA Puskás Award

Son covers entire pitch for solo strike

01 Dec 2020

FIFA_Best_Puskas_11_Junuzovic╠ü

FIFA Puskás Award

Spontaneity pays off for Junuzovic

29 Nov 2020

FIFA_Best_Puskas_22_Weir

FIFA Puskás Award

When Weir's rocket sparked derby delight

27 Nov 2020

James Rodriguez of Colombia shoots and scores

FIFA Puskás Award

Eleven Puskás Award-winning golazos

24 Nov 2020