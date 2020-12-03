The Best FIFA Football Awards™

During an Irish Premier Division match against league leaders Shamrock Rovers in February 2020, Dundalk’s Michael Duffy delivered a corner across the penalty area from the right towards the unmarked Jordan Flores, who fired an unstoppable volley into the top right-hand corner with all the power and flair of a kickboxer.

What they said

"It’s an amazing achievement for Jordan to be nominated. He’s a massive part of our group and a top player. It’s not a goal you would forget easily. It’s a great achievement for him and I really hope he wins. He has every chance of it. I stay back from corners so I probably had the best view of it. I was right behind it when he hit it."

Team-mate Sean Gannon

Will this powerful volley get enough votes to win the FIFA Puskás Award 2020?