FIFA announces the final nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020

Winners to be crowned on 17 December

Virtual ceremony to be broadcast live from the Home of FIFA in Zurich

The finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020, world football’s premium awards event, were announced today during an online media event with FIFA Legends Hope Powell, Christie Pearce Rampone, Gilberto Silva and Pablo Aimar.

The shortlisted candidates for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jürgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

FIFA Puskás Award:

All winners, including those of the FIFA Fan Award and the FIFA Fair Play Award, will be crowned on 17 December 2020 in a TV show broadcast live, starting at 19:00 CET.

To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards™, visit FIFA.com, The Best FIFA Football Awards™ official Facebook page, FIFA on Twitter and FIFA on YouTube.

Join the discussion about who should win this year’s awards by using the hashtag #TheBest.