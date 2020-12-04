The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Colombian fans nominated for the FIFA Fan Award

They put aside traditional rivalries to help those most affected by the pandemic

Teams from the same city, among them the most popular in the country, and all with very different philosophies. Football is home to some great rivalries.

However, faced with genuine adversity, those singular passions can turn full circle, creating something in which real unity flourishes.

Such is the case with Colombian football. When the South American country was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, old rivalries were put aside as fans reached out to help those most in need.

The majority of Colombian football’s official supporter groups took to the streets seeking donations to help the most vulnerable sectors of their society.

The result? Tons of food distributed and a great many people grateful to have suffered a little less from the effects of the pandemic.

"Because we’re aware that the coronavirus doesn’t care about team loyalties, Baron Rojo are more engaged now than ever with our people and we’ll continue to work for them," America de Cali’s supporter group Baron Rojo Sur said on social media.

"Unfortunately, it is a difficult period now for the national economy. The club has not been spared and has also suffered a severe economic impact. We simply want to contribute our grain of sand so that things improve one way or another, as well as to help the club financially," Julian Mora, a member of the communications committee of the Comandos Azules, an official supporters club of Millonarios, told the AS Colombia website.

