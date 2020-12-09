The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Leonel Quinonez is nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award

His goal was a free-kick from inside his own half

VOTE NOW

Leonel Quinonez was freezing deep into a Monday night at Quito’s altitude. It was one of the rare occasions he wished he worked in an office rather than the arctic outdoor.

Minutes into a game against Universidad Catolica, having not run sufficiently to warm up, the Macara defender experienced another rare occurrence: he celebrated a goal. And what a goal it was.

When Macara were awarded a free-kick, ten yards inside their own half, he cannily spotted opposition goalkeeper Hernan Galindez a touch off his line and combined power and unerring precision to lob him.