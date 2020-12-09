The Best FIFA Football Awards™

The Best FIFA Football Awards™

Thursday 17 December 2020

FIFA Puskás Award

Audacious Quinonez brings the heat

09 Dec 2020

  • Leonel Quinonez is nominated for the FIFA Puskás Award
  • His goal was a free-kick from inside his own half
Leonel Quinonez was freezing deep into a Monday night at Quito’s altitude. It was one of the rare occasions he wished he worked in an office rather than the arctic outdoor.

Minutes into a game against Universidad Catolica, having not run sufficiently to warm up, the Macara defender experienced another rare occurrence: he celebrated a goal. And what a goal it was.

When Macara were awarded a free-kick, ten yards inside their own half, he cannily spotted opposition goalkeeper Hernan Galindez a touch off his line and combined power and unerring precision to lob him.

The goalscorer in figures

Age: 27
Position: Defender
Club: Macara
International record: 0 caps for Ecuador

What they said

Leonel Quinonez: “We were all still cold. [Michael] Estrada was fouled and [Carlos] Arboleda grabbed the ball. I told him, ‘Drop it, leave it, I’ll take it.’ And I just kicked it. I was so cold that it felt like electricity in my feet. I want to call all Ecuadorians – it’s not a matter of the shirt I was wearing but the country we are representing – [to say] that I hope you vote for the goal.”

