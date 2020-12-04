The Best FIFA Football Awards™

One FIFA Puskás Award nomination, for an acrobatic scissor-kick for Cruzeiro in 2018, didn’t satisfy Giorgian De Arrascaeta. The golazo master wanted another and, thanks to an acrobatic scissor-kick once again, this time for Flamengo, he joined, along with fellow 2020 nominee Hlompho Kekana, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Nemanja Matic and Cristiano Ronaldo as multiple nominees for the prize.

What they said

“I was lucky enough to be on the pitch when some spectacular players scored some of the most beautiful goals, and I’ve seen plenty more since retiring. Arrascaeta’s is right up there with them. He’s better at bicycle shots than some players are one-on-one with the goalkeeper!”

Zinho, Brazil’s 1994 FIFA World Cup USA™-winning midfielder