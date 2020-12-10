Lyon set to feature prominently at The Best FIFA Awards with seven finalists

Assistant coach Camille Abily is already a club legend

Abily gives FIFA.com her predictions for the awards

With no fewer than seven finalists across three different categories, Olympique Lyonnais’ women’s team is the most widely represented club in nominations for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020. This, of course, should come as no surprise in light of the incredible season that OL have just had, with another league, cup and UEFA Women's Champions League treble in the bag. "A winning culture is part of the DNA of this club,” Camille Abily told FIFA.com.

The former France midfielder, who scored 37 goals in 183 internationals, certainly knows what she is talking about. Abily has achieved legend status at OL – in the history of the club, only Wendie Renard has played more matches (380 and counting, with 326 for Abily). She has been there for all of the glory years, as a player from 2006 to 2018, and now as assistant to Jean-Luc Vasseur, who has been nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach. Who better to talk to, therefore, with the FIFA Gala just a few days away?

FIFA.com: Is the 2019/2020 version the strongest Lyon team ever?

Camille Abily: I don’t know about that. There were some years where we were at least as strong as we are now. And it’s not easy to compare one year to another when you realise that we always manage to keep the spine of the club intact to a certain extent – and that’s one of the secrets of our success. Either way, the 2019/2020 version of Lyon certainly stepped up when they had to. It wasn’t easy, particularly with the new way that the Champions League was run. We knew how to be efficient and avoid falling into traps.

Rarely in the history of the game has one team been so dominant. Do you get the impression that people fail to realise just how incredible this team’s performances have been?

It’s true that you don’t necessarily realise that what the team is achieving is actually extraordinary. Plenty want to see us fall from our pedestal, and that’s only to be expected – you always want to see the best taken down. The competition is getting tougher and tougher and, in that respect, it's true that Lyon’s success doesn’t get the recognition it deserves.

Lyon have been on top of the French league for the past 14 years. What is the key to this consistency?

A winning culture is part of the DNA of this club. We always want to win every match, even every game at training. This constant desire to outdo ourselves is what has kept us at the top. We never tire of success, and we hate losing. I think the girls hate losses more than they enjoy victories. I certainly do in any case.