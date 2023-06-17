FIFA Social Media Protection Service

Tackling online abuse at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Levels of abuse
Trends and insights
Real-world action

With an independent report finding more than half of the players who took part in the final games of UEFA EURO 2020 and CAF AFCON 2021 suffered some form of online abuse, it was crucial that the Social Media Protection Service was introduced ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. By proactively reporting and moderating abusive messages on behalf of participating teams and players, they – and their followers – were able to focus on playing their part in the greatest show on earth.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 22: The LED board shows the 'No Discrimination' message at half time during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Social Media Protection Service - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ tournament analysis

Social Media Protection Service at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Posts / comments analysed

Comments hidden

Posts flagged by AI and reviewed by humans

Posts / comments verified as abusive and reported to platforms

Unique accounts detected sending abusive messages

accounts identified for real-world action

Levels of abuse

Discrimination is a criminal act. With the help of this tool, we are identifying the perpetrators and we are reporting them to the authorities so that they are punished for their actions. Our position is clear: we say no to discrimination.

Gianni Infantino
FIFA President

Trends and insights

Football has a responsibility to protect the players and other affected groups around their workspace. Therefore, FIFPRO and FIFA will continue their collaboration but we cannot do this alone – we need all stakeholders to play their part.

David Aganzo
FIFPRO President

Real-world action

PALERMO, ITALY - MARCH 24: Fans of Italy hold smartphones as the team of Italy arrives at the stadium prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Italy and North Macedonia at Renzo Barbera Stadium in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
