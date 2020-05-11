Unique opportunity for Muslim footballers this year

Ramadan taking place during footballing hiatus due to Covid-19

Timing has allowed players to further observe religious duties and support others During the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, the question frequently arises about the ability of athletes in general, and footballers in particular, to fast for a full month without this affecting their performance or physical fitness. But for Muslim players this Ramadan, the Covid-19 pandemic had at least one silver lining. With all football activity put on hold worldwide, they do not have to fast and play football without even drinking water during the daytime. This Ramadan, they have a unique opportunity to perform their religious duties and spend lengthy periods of time with their families and loved ones.

I wish a ramadan mubarak for all muslims, and may peace be upon everyone, no matter where you’re from. I hope this challeging time will bring something better. It depends also on how we decide to turn this difficulty into something better, spread more solidarity 🤲🏽🙏🏾😘😊❤️✨🌙 pic.twitter.com/hY17jBDgQX — Adlene GUEDIOURA (@AdleneGUEDIOURA) April 23, 2020

New situation Muslim players are experiencing a different Ramadan this year, as Algerian international player Islam Slimani told FIFA.com: "This is a good thing for Muslim players. In previous Ramadan months, I used to fast during training and matches because for me, as for all Muslims, Ramadan is a holy month." Slimani, who plays for Ligue 1 club Monaco while on loan from Leicester City, and who also played in Portugal and Turkey, added: "Some players were unable to fast during Ramadan games. This year, however, they do not have this dilemma." Youssef Mohamad, a former Lebanese international and captain of German side FC Koln, said Muslim players had a great opportunity this year to experience the sacred Ramadan spirit without pressure from games or training. "Football activity being on hold at present is good news for Muslim players," said the Lebanese. "They can fast in the holy month without being tired from training and matches. This year they can experience the special atmosphere that comes with Ramadan." The former defender, popularly known as Dodo, also had a three-year stint with Germany's SC Freiburg and recalled the challenges Ramadan presented at that time: "During my time in Europe, abstaining was hard because the fasting period was particularly long. At the beginning, it was difficult for me to fast under the pressure of the games, but in later years, thanks to the dietician at FC Koln, things got a bit better."