"I give myself really nice tattoos [after big events]. I feel like my life experiences are expressed through my artwork, and all of my artwork tells the story. When I came back from winning the World Cup, I got a portrait of a beautiful French model and the Eiffel Tower on my leg. I always try to create beautiful artwork on my body that reflects my experiences and things that are important, where I can tell a story." USA goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris speaks with Fashionista about her tattoos

"He sleeps, eats, sneezes and burps but is very dependent. Some communication is possible, for example raising eyebrows." Abdelhak Nouri' s brother Abderrahim tells Dutch television programme De Wereld Draait Door the positive news that his Nouri is out of hospital and communicating with his family at home, after suffering brain damage in an on-pitch heart attack in 2017

Tim Cahill on his favourite FIFA World Cup™ memory—Cahill also engaged with fans on his Twitter timeline during the week

"It’s a tough question to answer. They’ve asked me many times. Not [just] Messi. [We] can’t forget Zico, Ronaldinho Gaucho. People always talk about Europeans – [Franz] Beckenbauer, [Johan] Cruyff. It's not my fault. I think Pele was better than all of them. Why? Because everybody keeps comparing the others to me."

Pele on who the best footballer, speaking with Pilhado

"In the future, in 10, 20, 30, 40 years, if we look back and then the conclusion is that this was the period when the world showed the biggest solidarity, the biggest love, the biggest friendship or whatever, that would be great, that would be really great. So in the moment when you go through a phase or a period like this it’s not possible to see that, especially not for the people who are ill, but there will be a point in the future, a moment in the future when we look back and hopefully then we can see it like this. Because that’s the solution for it – we all have to be disciplined, we all have to work together, we all have to take care of each other and that’s the solution for this problem."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks about the COVID-19 crisis with the club's official website

“We kind of put our heads together and wanted to help out with the current situation even though we are over here in Europe. We definitely pay attention to how this coronavirus is affecting America, so we teamed up with Feeding America, and we've decided to donate together. Hunger has been a struggle in America for a long time. And with the coronavirus and the effects that it has on people losing their jobs and people not being able to go out in public, I think donations can definitely help get people the food that they need.”

Schalke and USA midfielder Weston McKennie speaks with Sports Illustrated's Planet Fútbol podcast about