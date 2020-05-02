"When they ask me: ‘How does it feel to score?’ I’m like: ‘It’s really wonderful.’ But I experience similar emotions or adrenaline rush in the operating room. Not so long ago I played a game and I was really tired but soon after the game I assisted one of our doctors in a kidney surgery. I was standing there for two hours, in the same position, holding an instrument so he could see better. I was hurting everywhere because of the match but I still was feeling so great and my pulse was racing. I had this this rush of adrenaline, thinking: ‘Holy s---, this is so cool. I’m literally looking inside someone’s stomach.’"

Denmark and Paris Saint-Germain forward Nadia Nadim, who is nearing graduation as a reconstructive surgeon, in an interview with The Guardian "I get goosebumps talking about the doctors and nurses, and everyone who is risking their lives to help their neighbour. I have to say what our healthcare workers have done and continue to do is a miracle of humankind."

Federico Bernardeschi speaks with The Athletic about the work of healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic

To all the healthcare and key workers who keep working like true heroes, an infinite applause. #HumanitysHeroes taking a fight against #COVID19 #WeWillWin #FIFA Posted by David Beckham on Thursday, 30 April 2020

"I had two big problems with Becks, well, he had with me! I used to go to bed at 9pm and wake up at 5am, he would stay up until 11pm and want to wake up at 8am, so essentially he was keeping me up from 9 until 11 and then I was getting him up at 5 in the morning, so it just wasn't working at all. He is the cleanest person. He gets into his room, he lights candles, he puts pictures up – everything has to be absolutely perfect, it's been the same since he was 18. I just throw everything everywhere, so it just did not work at all."

Gary Neville talks about rooming with David Beckham, and the complications it brought, on Sky Sports "I think they helped me a lot to get meditation out in the world and to show the whole world that meditation is an important thing so I'm thankful that they helped me with that."

Erling Haaland responds to Paris Saint-Germain players mimicking his meditation goal celebration, speaking in an exclusive interview with ESPN

"I was about to stop playing, but my mother told me to keep going. If it was up to me, I would've quit football. It's something I love, but I love my mum more. She said she wouldn't let me to leave what I love."

Gonzalo Higuain speaks with Marca about how dealt with missing a big chance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ Final "Robson would get names wrong and we’d be there shooting looks at each other, going along with it. But he was fundamental: he had to lead Barcelona through the hardest era in 20 years, making that post-Cruyff period as trauma-free as possible. That was his great virtue. He was old school, close to the players, and the lessons from him were not just about football, they were human. He was an exceptional person and whenever we meet up, we remember him fondly."

Juan Antonio Pizzi on the late Sir Bobby Robson in an interview with The Guardian

"If I was the club, I would have sacked me. I received an SMS from Sir Alex Ferguson. I've never met him before but maybe if I had never lost 9-0, I would have never had contact with him, so it was a positive thing from this result."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on how he dealt with the 9-0 defeat by Leicester City and a special text he received after the match, speaking on Sky Sports "Today, I ask that 'hand' [of God] to end this pandemic so the people can live their lives again, healthy and happy. Hopefully, it is understood that what is coming we have to face together for the good of Argentine football. No one is Rambo to win this war, because even Rambo loses against this (virus)."

Diego Maradona speaks with Argentina newspaper Clarin about the COVID-19 pandemic

Gutted to hear of the Passing of Michael Robinson(AKA The Cat)..We played Cricket together in our Teens-He followed me to PNE Then Brighton-Rep of Ireland & Finally Liverpool..He even bought my house off me in Hove.Its a Sad day in Sad https://t.co/neffvb2iPi MATE..😢 — Mark Lawrenson (@MTLawrenson) April 28, 2020

"Michael was a very emotional man and he wouldn't pick up the phone anymore to me. I was going to ring him last night, but I thought he may have gone to bed early. So I was going to ring him today. But now I don't have the chance to speak to him."

Graeme Souness also speaks of his friendship with Robinson on Sky Sports "She has overcome coronavirus at 95 years of age. Yesterday the test came out negative! My great-grandmother is a super heroine but none of this would have been possible had it not been for the help of the nurses and doctors who are giving their lives at each moment so that we can all be better and live a little bit better during these difficult times."

Cesc Fabregas sends a message of support to nurses and doctors on his Twitter page after his grandmother survived COVID-19

"As for media coverage, well the league tables and fixture lists are shared on WhatsApp!"

Roberto Pena Araki speaks with us about football on Easter Island as part of our Global Game series "If you want to be a coach, you have to think about the top. And the top is Real Madrid, it's the Italian national team or some big club in Europe. I am working for the day to come [when I can] coach a club like Real Madrid."

Fabio Cannavaro speaks with Madridista Real