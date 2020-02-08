"I still have doubts about whether all this is real or not. I've been watching Messi for many years, and now I play with him. This is a dream. I have always dreamed of this moment. I have to thank my team-mates and the coach for giving me the opportunity."

Ansu Fati after scoring his first brace for Barcelona in a 2-1 win over Levante

ALL FOUR of @ANSUFATI's idols made their senior debuts BEFORE he was even born! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XOMrFMhEAq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2020

"She’s unique in women’s football. She’s one of a kind, an absolute killer. You see it in men’s football – players who are so cool in front of the goal – but I don’t think anybody else in women’s football has that to her extent. She’s one of the best players in the world."

Netherlands and Arsenal midfielder Jill Roord on team-mate Vivianne Miedema "There is not a single day that El Emi is not with us. He lives in us, in this town, in this club, in these streets, in our memories. And in those words. We are here, Emi, keeping your legacy. It’s damn hard, but we are not giving up."

Martin Molteni writes a tribute to Emiliano Sala in The Players' Tribune “I still remember how, after winning the championship, Pep Guardiola seriously had the idea to play him [Neuer] in midfield for a game. Only with great effort was I able to dissuade Pep from this idea, which some people would perhaps have interpreted as arrogance on our part. But I am convinced: Manu would have cut a good figure in midfield, too.”

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks with Bayern Munich's official matchday magazine that the club's former head coach Pep Guardiola nearly played goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in midfield for a game

"Have you conceded the title?"



Pep Guardiola: 😳 🤣pic.twitter.com/LNziqHpy7Y — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 3, 2020

"I can't believe Martial stayed on for so long. I've always called him a fizzy drink. You open a can, it fizzes and then it goes flat."

Paul Ince on Anthony Martial "At 35? I thought I was going to be a fisherman in Madeira. This never came into my mind. I wanted to be a professional football but I didn't think I was going to win everything I've won."

Cristiano Ronaldo speak with Canal11 on his 35th birthday "The debut was a goal that I had set. Now let’s hope we can continue it."

Daniel Maldini speaks with AC Milan's club TV channel after making his senior team debut, extending the family dynasty with the club

My visit to Old Trafford back in 2013 as fan and now I will be playing in Old Trafford😊 God is the greatest 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BDW6v2Cxm8 — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) February 5, 2020