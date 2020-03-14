"Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy - just one - we do it no questions asked."

Jurgen Klopp writes a letter to Liverpool supporters after the Premier League's announcement that all matches would be suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak

"I was sitting at home with my cup of tea and my chocolate in front of me and I didn't have the volume on. And as the game started I literally got out of my seat, which I very rarely do and I thought, 'Who is this kid in midfield?' There's certain traits you want from the midfielder. Obviously you want them to be good on the ball. Football intelligence, composure. He had everything. It was one of the best performances I've seen in a long, long time."

Roy Keane on Sky Sports speaking about Chelsea's 18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour

"When we were kids we kicked on a rubber court and always played a 'mini World Cup'. We spent a lot of time digging until our knees looked bad, but it was always about winning. I learned this quality on the football field - and it goes with me everywhere. No question, you can learn from a defeat. But winning is much cooler. I hate to lose."

Emre Can tells Kicker about his footballing upbringing