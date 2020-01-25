"What Liverpool are doing in this moment is amazing. They play and they win, they win, they win - they are like a machine."

Kylian Mbappe on Liverpool, speaking with BBC Sport

"At the end of the season, we will see."



Kylian Mbappe speaks about his future 👀



"I’m trying to figure out how you count the rhythm in samba – that’s not easy! But I promised myself that one of these days I’m going to sing in Portuguese and with some sort of samba. It’s very different from rock and roll, so I need a couple more months in order to do that!"

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage sits down with us to talk about how she's settling into life in Rio de Janeiro ahead of this year's Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 “It doesn’t matter if he scores or doesn’t score. L.A. Galaxy is the biggest [club] and will win more championships than them, definitely.”

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez speaks with the Los Angeles Times about Carlos Vela and his new rivals LAFC, after completing his move to the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer

“The last time I got an award at this event, it was 2000. And you know what? I didn’t want to come. I didn’t want to come get that award because I was a very shy, pretty insecure person. It was hard to be a gay woman and not feel that great about it. So, I hid a lot. And boy, when they called me about this one, I was like, ‘Oh hell yeah, I’m going to stand up there and take that award.” Former USA women's national team head coach Jill Ellis accepts her Women’s Soccer Award of Excellence at the United Soccer Coaches Convention, as reported by Equalizer Soccer

“I cannot take credit for Ronaldo’s current form, you can only give credit to his mother for creating such a specimen!”

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri on Cristiano Ronaldo's form and who should get the credit, speaking with Rai Sport “I didn’t think for a second that I would end up in the Bundesliga. I drank five latte macchiatos a day, there was always a kebab or pizza in the afternoon. And if there was a good party somewhere on Thursday, I’m there also."

Augsburg forward Florian Niederlechner in an interview with Amazon "Dani Carvajal gave me his shirt, the one he wore during the game... and I don't know what aftershave the guy uses, but it smells great."

Unionistas midfielder Alvaro Romero on exchanging shirts with Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal after Madrid's 3-1 win, speaking with Onda Cero "I won the Premier League and played for England but it seems everyone always remembers me best for swearing live on BBC One on a Sunday afternoon."

Micah Richards writes about the FA Cup in a column on BBC Sport