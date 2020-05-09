"I’m really hoping that we start seeing something like NHS Panini stickers. That’d be awesome – they deserve to be celebrated."

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley comes up with a great suggestion to celebrate NHS workers in an interview with The Guardian "Fortunately I haven’t had to hand out any yellow or red cards in my pharmacy just yet."

Referee Riem Hussein on her full-time job as a pharmacist, speaking in the first of our 'Women in Football' series "When I was a kid, I looked up to Michael Owen. I’ve always said it. I liked him because he’s small. He had the number 10 just like in my club and he played as a forward. So I told myself if a small player like him is doing well in the Premier league then I could make it too. Imagine that I was only a kid. I was nine-ten years old."

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero tells Thierry Henry who his footballing idol was on Instagram Live

When I roar he roars pic.twitter.com/ogtJPF5s5N — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 4, 2020

"Everyone was talking about my injury. When I arrived in training with this hairstyle, it stopped. So I had my peace of mind and could focus on rehab. I was not really proud of my strange haircut, but it was a good way to change the subject."

Ronaldo speaks with kicker about his famous hairstyle at the 2002 World Cup "A mistake on the pitch maybe leads to a goal. A mistake in my new team, it's going to be lives. I know I've got to be the best version of me every single day to help keep Merseyside safe, and that excites me."

Former England youth international Paige Williams speaks with BBC Sport about starting her career with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service "As a person, he's a great guy, and as a player even better because he holds himself to the highest of standards and he holds his team-mates to those standards. His public persona is very different to the way he is behind closed doors."

AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on Zlatan Ibrahimovic in an interview with Sky Sports

"It's a very good product, the women's game. It needs time to grow. But when you post about women's football, the abuse and sexism the players get is abhorrent. It's terrible. With the women's game I'm going to champion it because I've got two girls myself who are looking to play."

Ian Wright speaks out against the abuse women's footballers get on social media in an interview on BBC 5 Live "As a coach, for my team I would choose Ronaldinho at his best over Messi. I shared a year with Ronaldinho and he is a different player – he's touched by God."

Martin Cardetti on Ronaldinho speaking with Crack Deportivo