"When football will be played again is at the bottom [of the list of priorities]. The main thing is how to get this invisible opponent away again and how to get back to normal. There are many other bigger problems than watching football again.”

Toni Kroos speaks with ProSieben programme 'Late Night Berlin' via video-link while in quarantine “Karim Benzema [has helped me most], without a shadow of a doubt. He has helped me since day one, advising me on how to make the best decisions, and whenever we play together he tells me to remain calm and focused."

Real Madrid's French goalscorer has taken Vinicius Jr under his wing at the Bernabeu, the Brazilian starlet shared with FourFourTwo "Thank you for your support. I will keep challenging on my way. And I want to play and score someday in the Antarctic Continent."

Keisuke Honda tweets after having scored in five different confederations

This girl was 10 yrs old & I was still playing for @Banyana_Banyana in this session... Today she's in my team and I get to Coach her ❤️ in the U17 WNT.

Our Dreams are valid even when the path looks impossible.#U17WWCupIndia2020 qualifiers#JourneyToIndia2020#Bantwana2020 pic.twitter.com/TDEDLIn53M — Simphiwe (@Simphiwe_Dludlu) March 14, 2020

"I had my best spell as a player there, at Barcelona, and I have lots of love for the city. So, let's hope that I can coach Barcelona one day.”

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman won't rule out managing Barcelona in the future, he tells MARCA, despite turning down the job in January “We were due to play next week and to represent you all this summer but now is clearly not the moment for us to take centre stage. The heroes will be the men and women who continue working tirelessly in our hospitals and medical centres to look after our friends and families. They won’t receive the individual acclaim but we all know their importance is beyond anything we do on the pitch.”

Gareth Southgate penned an open letter to England fans laying out the unprecedented challenges their nation and the world now face due to COVID-19 “It’s not easy. The competitive nature, the aggressiveness, the stadiums and the crowd. Actually, it’s why I think playing away in the Championship was tougher than in the Premier League, because of these atmospheres. Sometimes I tell my friends what a great league it is: very competitive, the fans, the atmosphere - it’s all so special."

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves quantifies the perils of away days in the Championship for FourFourTwo

practice social distancing. pic.twitter.com/a1pinaASkO — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) March 16, 2020

"Favorite soccer players? I've got a few of them. First off, every player on Liverpool. Straight up, every player on Liverpool. Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, those guys are legends, man. I love those guys. Messi, legend. Zlatan? He's crazy, but he's damn good though."

With the NBA season postponed, superstar LeBron James had time to shout out some of his favourite footballers on Instagram "Many times for many years after training, I stayed a little bit longer to take some penalties. I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge. For some reason, I never really missed one. So one day I got too confident and it got a bit out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s turn and I told him that if he saved it I’d get him a Range Rover. Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team so you can imagine how it went... I went from feeling the most confident to feeling like the most stupid guy on earth."

Cesc Fabregas recounts an embarrassing high-stakes wager he made with former Chelsea team-mate Willy Caballero

"A big round of applause to all health professionals. Thank you for risking your lives."

Neymar offers a gesture of gratitude on social media for those at the forefront of battling COVID-19