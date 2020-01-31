- Europe’s top super-sub
- A seismic cup shock
- Ilicic, Neymar, Sancho and Sinclair star
goals is what Christine Sinclair reached, with a double in Canada’s thrashing of St. Kitts and Nevis, to become international football’s all-time leading scorer. The distinction had belonged to an American for almost 21 years thanks to first Mia Hamm and, more recently, Abby Wambach.
wins in the W-League – a record for a coach – is what Jeff Hopkins made it by guiding Melbourne Victory to a 3-0 win over Canberra United. Alen Stajcic registered 48 victories in charge of Sydney FC. Natasha Dowie’s recent form lifted her 12th on the W-League’s all-time leading markswomen, while her strike rate (0.60) is superior to every player above her except Kate Gill and Sam Kerr (both 0.74).
goals in his first 50 appearances in Ligue 1 – that is what Neymar moved on to on Sunday to tie the record Marseille’s Gunnar Andersson set in 1952. The 27-year-old Brazilian now has a combined 100 goals and assists in his first 75 games for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions.
consecutive domestic cup ties is what Brendan Rodgers had won until a last-gasp Trezeguet goal saw Leicester City lose to Aston Villa in the EFL Cup semi-finals. The Northern Irishman had last suffered elimination in 2015, when his then Liverpool side were upset by Villa in the FA Cup semi-finals, and had won five domestic cups with Celtic thereafter.
combined goals and assists (11 apiece) is what Jadon Sancho has registered in the 2019/20 Bundesliga – twice as many as any other teenager in Europe’s top five leagues. The 19-year-old became the first player to record 25 assists in one of the big five since the start of 2018/19.
successive wins was the run that ended for Barcelona in a 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Primera Division Femenina. Despite Atleti winning the last three titles, Barça are unbeaten in seven league games against them.
goals is what Angel has scored as a substitute in La Liga this season – more than any player has from the bench in Europe’s top five leagues in 2019/20. The Getafe No9 has averaged a goal every 45 minutes over his last ten substitute appearances in the competition.
goals without reply is what Atalanta scored to record their biggest-ever victory in Serie A and inflict Torino’s heaviest-ever home defeat. Josip Ilicic became the first player to record a hat-trick in each of the last three Serie A seasons, while his four trebles during that period is bettered only by Lionel Messi (seven) and Sergio Aguero (six).
points is what Belfort are above relegation into France’s fifth tier, and fourth is the position Montpellier sit in Ligue 1, but it didn’t stop the former beating the latter on penalties to reach the Coupe de France quarter-finals.
winners after the 90th minute in six matches is what Korea Republic snatched to head to the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament as AFC U-23 Championship kings. Lee Dongjun’s 93rd-minute goal grabbed a 1-0 defeat of China PR in their opener, Lee Donggyeong’s 95th-minute effort sunk Jordan in the quarter-finals, and Jeong Taewook’s 113th-minute, extra-time header downed Saudi Arabia in the final.