48

games unbeaten in all competitions was the run that came to an end for Corinthians in a 2-0 defeat by Sao Paulo. Arthur Elias’ side had last lost to Santos in March 2019, and had set a world-record run of 34 successive victories thereafter. Shakhtar Donetsk’s men also saw their undefeated streak in the Ukrainian Premier League evaporate at 48 matches in 1-0 loss at Vorskla.