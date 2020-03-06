- Enduring runs end in two London, Poltava and Sao Paulo
- An unbelievable hat-trick statistic
- Gignac, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior feature
years is what it took for a team outside Germany’s top three tiers to reach the DFB-Pokal semi-finals. Goalkeeper Daniel Batz saved five penalties on Tuesday – one in the second half and four in a sensational, 20-penalty shootout – to help fourth-flight Saarbrucken eliminate Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.
yards from goal is where Kylian Mbappe collected possession en route to, without relinquishing it, scoring inside the Lyon penalty area on Wednesday. The Paris Saint-Germain No7 has scored 21 goals in his last 20 appearances in all competitions.
games unbeaten in all competitions was the run that came to an end for Corinthians in a 2-0 defeat by Sao Paulo. Arthur Elias’ side had last lost to Santos in March 2019, and had set a world-record run of 34 successive victories thereafter. Shakhtar Donetsk’s men also saw their undefeated streak in the Ukrainian Premier League evaporate at 48 matches in 1-0 loss at Vorskla.
consecutive Premier League games unbeaten was the Liverpool run that stunningly ended in a 3-0 loss to an Ismaila Sarr-inspired Watford. The FIFA Club World Cup™ holders were just five shy of equalling the all-time record held by Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’.
years and 233 days was the age at which Vinicius Junior eclipsed Lionel Messi to became the youngest league marksman in El Clásico this century. ‘The Atomic Flea’ was 26 days older when he hit a hat-trick against Real Madrid in 2007.
goals in five games is what 16-year-old Melchie Dumornay has astonishingly scored at the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship. Her output has helped Haiti score 37 goals without conceding to book a semi-final with Mexico.
12 goals in his last 12 run-outs is what Tigres No10 Andre-Pierre Gignac has scored following his treble against Pumas. Since his debut in 2015, the 34-year-old Frenchman has netted seven hat-tricks in Liga MX – more than twice as many as any other player.
goals is what Atalanta have scored in three of their games in the 2019/20 Serie A. They had previously managed to score more than six goals only one – they beat Triestina 7-1 in 1952 – in 58 previous seasons in the Italian top flight.
successive victories, without conceding a goal, against the Netherlands’ big three clubs: that is what AZ became the first team in the Eredivisie’s 64-year history to accomplish. The Alkmaar outfit’s 2-0 win at Ajax followed a 1-0 defeat of the same side, a 4-0 success at PSV, a 3-0 triumph at Feyenoord and a 1-0 reverse of PSV.