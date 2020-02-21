- Haaland versus the reigning world 100-metre champion
- Pass princes and a 15-year-old
- Aubameyang, Oshoala and Rodri feature
passes is what Arsenal put together, without Newcastle United touching the ball, in the build-up to Mesut Ozil’s goal on Sunday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to score a header in his first 68 Premier League appearances, but has now netted two headers in his last five run-outs.
years after they last did the league double over Chelsea, Manchester United, who won 13 Premier League titles thereafter, repeated the feat with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Back in Manchester, City’s Rodri completed 178 passes on Wednesday – nine more than all 13 West Ham United players put together and a record for a player in a Premier League game this century.
years and 325 days was the age at which Mohamed Traore – only in the Adelaide United squad due to older brother Al Hassan Traore’s injury – became the third-youngest marksman in Australian top tier history. Brisbane Lions’ Danny Wright in 1980 and Sydney Olympic’s Nick Carle in 1997 were younger by 36 and nine days, respectively.
goals in her last ten games for Barcelona is what Asisat Oshoala has scored. The 25-year-old, who shone at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™, has averaged a goal every 59 minutes in Spanish domestic competitions this season.
successive W-League wins is what Melbourne City made it, with their third 4-0 victory in four games, to seize the Premiers trophy on Thursday. City, whose goal is protected by Australia international Lydia Williams, have gone 11 hours and 20 minutes without conceding and kept seven successive shutouts – a joint-record in the competition.
combined goals and assists – five and four, respectively – is what Hugo Boumous has registered in his last three matches to help the Virat Kohli-co-owned FC Goa become the first Indian club to qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League. The French-Moroccan playmaker has 21 combined goals and assists in 14 appearances in this season’s Indian Super League.
goals in his last 11 Bundesliga games is what Augsburg’s Philipp Max has registered – as many as he scored in his first 125 outings in the competition.
6.64 seconds is all Erling Haaland required to cover 60 metres in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain – just 0.3 seconds off the world record held by Christian Coleman! The 19-year-old’s double made him the player to reach ten UEFA Champions League goals in the fewest appearances (seven). The previous record had been 11 appearances, shared by Adriano, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.
goals was the margin by which Bruno Xavier, Jordan, Be Martins and Leo Martins helped Braga beat Spartak Moscow – to whom they had suffered their first-ever loss in the Mundialito de Clubes in the group stage – to register comfortably the biggest victory in the competition’s final (8-3). Braga have now won two titles from two attempts.
penalty saves against the same side in the same Eredivisie season is what Groningen’s Sergio Padt became the first goalkeeper to accomplish since RBC’s Maikel Aerts in 2004/05. The 29-year-old has now saved nine of the last 15 spot-kicks he has faced in Dutch competitions after denying Sparta Rotterdam duo Bryan Smeets and Mohamed Rayhi in 2019/20.