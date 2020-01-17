- The coach for the big occasion
- Foreign coaches in South America
- Aguero, Ibrahimovic, Immobile and Mbappe star
minutes and 11 seconds were on the clock when Central Coast Mariners, who trailed heading into the 94th minute, snatched a 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory. A pair of penalties from Matt Simon, who hadn’t scored in the A-League since April, turned defeat into victory. The winner was the second goal in the competition’s history netted in the 100th minute, after Aaron Mooy’s for Melbourne City in 2016.
years after they last appointed a non-South American coach – Yugoslav Dusan Draskovic – Ecuador handed their controls to Dutchman Jordi Cruyff. The 45-year-old became the fourth non-South American coach to lead a CONMEBOL nation this century after Cesare Maldini (Italian for Paraguay), Xabier Azkargorta (Spaniard for Bolivia) and Carlos Queiroz (Portuguese for Colombia).
goals in his last 16 games for AEK Larnaca is what Ivan Trickovski has scored. His four goals at Ethnikos Achna turned a two-goal half-time deficit into a 5-2 win.
goals in her last 19 games for Chelsea is what Beth England has impressively scored. If Emma Hayes’ Blues avoid defeat at leaders Arsenal on Sunday, they will complete a full 12 months without losing in the Women’s Super League.
goals in his last ten appearances is what Kylian Mbappe made it with a double that helped Paris Saint-Germain win 4-1 at Monaco. The 21-year-old has scored 46 goals in 43 Ligue 1 games since the start of the 2018/19 season – a whopping 20 more than nearest challengers Moussa Dembele and Neymar.
Premier League hat-tricks is what Sergio Aguero reached to break Alan Shearer’s record. The 31-year-old’s treble for Manchester City at Aston Villa propelled him into joint-fourth on the Premier League’s list of all-time leading marksmen, above Thierry Henry (175 goals), level with Frank Lampard (177) and behind Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (208) and Shearer (260).
successive Serie A wins is what Lazio registered for the first time ever. Alessandro Nesta, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Dejan Stankovic, Sergio Conceicao, Marcelo Salas, Roberto Mancini and Christian Vieri helped the Sven-Goran Eriksson-guided Biancocelesti register nine straight victories in 1998/99. Ciro Immobile has hit 20 goals in 18 appearances in the 2019/20 Serie A – six more than his nearest challengers for the Capocannoniere, Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo.
titles from nine trophy matches is what Zinedine Zidane has won at the Real Madrid reins. Sergio Ramos made it 18 goals from his last 18 penalties taken to secure a shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final.
decades is what Zlatan Ibrahimovic has registered a top-flight league goal in after he found the target for AC Milan at Cagliari. It came a staggering 243 months after he first scored in the Swedish Allsvenskan for Malmo. Kazu Miura, meanwhile, is set to play in his fifth decade after signing a contract extension at Yokohama FC one month before he turns 53.