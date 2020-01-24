- De Bruyne, Haaland, Martinelli and Ronaldo feature
consecutive Utrecht penalties in the Eredivisie have, astonishingly, been scored after Simon Gustafson made it ten goals from as many attempts. The last Utrecht player to miss a spot-kick in the competition was Yassin Ayoub in December 2014.
successive away victories in the Primeira Liga was the new club record Benfica set with a 2-0 win at fierce rivals Sporting. Benfica won 16 straight games on their travels in 2016 to break the 15-match record Eusebio had inspired in 1973. Rafa Silva rose from the bench to score both goals and has now netted 11 in his last 13 league games.
years and 248 days was the age at which Ryan Gravenberch became the third-youngest player to score in back-to-back Eredivisie appearances for Ajax after Johan Cruyff and Gerald Vanenburg.
assists is what Kevin De Bruyne became the first player to reach in Europe’s top five leagues this season. His nearest challengers are Thomas Muller (12), Luis Alberto (11), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jadon Sancho (both 10), Angel Di Maria, Thorgan Hazard (both nine) and Islam Slimani (eight).
games unbeaten against Vasco is what Flamengo made it with a 1-0 win at the Maracana on Wednesday. The FIFA Club World Cup™ runners-up are chasing the record undefeated run in the 'Clássico dos Milhões': 20 matches, set by Vasco between 1945 and 1951.
seconds after Chelsea took a corner against Arsenal, the ball was in the back of their net. Gabriel Martinelli collected Shkodran Mustafi’s headed clearance 80-plus yards from goal, sprinted into the opposition penalty area and scored. It made the 18-year-old Brazilian the first teenager to register ten goals in a season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka in 1998/99.
goals in her last ten Serie A appearances is what Tatiana Bonetti made it to go joint-top of the scoring chart alongside Juventus’s Cristiana Girelli. Bonetti inspired Fiorentina’s 6-1 win over Florentia, which ensured the last three Florence derbies have produced at least six goals.
goals in his last seven Serie A appearances is what Cristiano Ronaldo has registered. The 34-year-old became the first Juventus player to score in seven successive league games since David Trezeguet did it in 2005.
goals without reply is what Paris Saint-Germain put past Marseille to equal their biggest-ever victory in the Division 1 Feminine. Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto hit hat-tricks apiece to reach 11 and 12 respectively in the league this season and close in on 14-goal leading markswoman Ada Hegerberg of Lyon.
goals on his German Bundesliga debut was what Erling Haaland became only the seventh player in history – and the first substitute – to score. The 19-year-old emulated Engelbert Kraus, Hermann Ohlicher, Olaf Marschall, Adhemar, Martin Fenin and most recently Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who, like Haaland, achieved the feat in the Borussia Dortmund No17 shirt and against Augsburg.