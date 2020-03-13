- Iwabuchi, Ronaldo, Tevez and Vela feature
- The unlikeliest of African conquests
- Trebles and quadruples in continental competition
MLS goals is what Carlos Vela reached in merely 61 appearances, making him the third-quickest player to reach the half-century after Josef Martinez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (both 54 appearances). The LAFC forward also set a new MLS record for scoring in 12 successive home games in a 3-3 draw with Philadelphia Union.
goals in her last 40 games for Japan is what Mana Iwabuchi made it with two wonderful efforts at the SheBelieves Cup. The attacking midfielder, who netted just four times in her first 32 caps, leapt joint-eighth on their leading all-time markswomen.
minutes is all it has taken Julio Cruz to average a goal in the Liga FDP over his last four appearances following his 15-minute hat-trick at Zeledon. San Carlos have started their last two league games with zero and one overseas players respectively, but the Mexican and Panamanian Jorman Aguilar have ensured that 11 of their last 12 goals have come from foreigners.
years and three months after they last scored for different teams in a Serie A game, Goran Pandev and Zlatan Ibrahimovic repeated the feat. On both occasions, Pandev scored early goals, for Lazio and Genoa, and Ibrahimovic netted in the 75th and 77th minutes for Juventus and AC Milan.
goals in six appearances is what Mia Fishel scored to fire USA to Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship glory – an all-ages record for an American female in a Concacaf qualifying competition. Summer Green netted 12 times at the Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship in 2012, while Michelle Akers hit 11 goals in FIFA Women’s World Cup China PR 1991™ qualifying.
African teams were positioned above Zambia on the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking when CAF qualifying for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament began, yet the ‘Copper Queens’ snatched the continent’s solitary automatic ticket. Grace Chanda hit eight goals in seven appearances, including a brace in the final against a Cameroon side that impressed at France 2019.
successive scoring Serie A appearances was the run that came to an end for Cristiano Ronaldo against Inter Milan. The Juventus No7 failed to take outright the all-time record he shares with Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.
goals away from home in a UEFA Champions League knockout game is what Atalanta’s Josip Ilicic became the first player in history to register. Three players managed it at home: Lionel Messi (twice), Mario Gomez and Robert Lewandowski.
points is what Boca Juniors made on River Plate in the final two rounds of the Argentinian Primera Division to dramatically pip their fierce enemies to the crown. Six goals in as many games – including a crown-clinching scorcher – from Carlos Tevez helped Boca finish with 18 points from a possible 18.
players have now scored hat-tricks in the Copa Libertadores and UEFA Champions League after Luiz Adriano hit a 29-minute treble for Palmeiras. Neymar and Jadson previously achieved the accomplishment.