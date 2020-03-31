Lockdowns and isolation impacting billions round the world

Footballers have been sharing their tips on how to deal with the experience

Fitness and skills tips, entertainment and health advice has poured in

For all of us, these are strange and uncertain times. Right now, and right across the world, billions are still getting to grips with the unsettling experience of self-isolation and national lockdowns.

But as we come to terms with the steps needed to tackle the Coronavirus, a spirit of global community is flourishing within football and spreading like wildfire across social media. The game's biggest stars have been at the the heart of that community, playing a key role in ensuring that some purpose - and joy - can come from the time we're spending at home.

From fitness tips through technical challenges to pure entertainment, there has been a steady diet for fans of the beautiful game to feast on, as FIFA.com discovers.

Keeping active

Showing supporters how they are staying fit while isolated has been an obvious way for players - and even some referees - to share their expertise.

Everton, meanwhile, broadcast an introduction to yoga, while Kevin De Bruyne provided a lighthearted suggestion of how to combine exercise and childcare.