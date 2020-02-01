News Centre
News Centre

FIFA Futsal World Cup

Russia secure FIFA Futsal World Cup return

01 Feb 2020

Eder Lima of Russia celebrates after he scores
© Getty Images
  • Russia return to the FIFA Futsal World Cup
  • Runners-up at the 2016 edition
  • Five more global finals berths on the line in Europe

Runners-up at Colombia 2016, Russia booked their place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020™ after securing top spot in their UEFA Elite Round group.

In Group C, the Russians beat Slovakia (7-1), lost to Azerbaijan (4-3) but bounced back with a 4-3 victory over Croatia, securing the group's top spot and with it, a place at the global finals. Three more Futsal World Cup berths will be won in Groups A, B and D in the UEFA Elite Round.

Croatia, who finished second in the group, still have a chance of securing a Futsal World Cup ticket. In the play-off round from 9-12 April, the four runners-up will vie for the last two UEFA qualifying places.

Russia become the first European team to join hosts Lithuania at the tournament. Three of the 24 teams competing at Lithuania 2020 have now been determined with Solomon Islands having booked their passage at the 2019 OFC Futsal Nations Cup.

Lithuania 2020 will mark Russia's seventh Futsal World Cup. Their best finish came in the 2016 edition where they earned a silver medal after losing out to Argentina in the Final.

