FIFA Futsal World Cup record

Angola will be appearing at their first Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.

The road to Lithuania

With wins over Mozambique (7-4) and Guinea (5-1) either side of a 3-0 reverse to Egypt, Angola finished second in their group to advance to the last four of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations. A subsequent 4-0 defeat by Morocco meant it all came down to their third-place game against two-time World Cup participants Libya. The Palancas Negras duly prevailed 2-0 to secure their ticket to Lithuania 2020 and a historic bronze medal.

Did you know…?

Not content with seeing the video of his magnificent group-stage goal against Mozambique go viral, Magno Felipe Gomes, or Manocele as he is also known, cemented his status as an Angolan futsal legend by putting his side 2-0 up against Libya in the match for third place.