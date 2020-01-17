With nine months to go until the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020™ kicks off, FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) revealed the Official Emblem today, 17 January 2020, at the MO Museum in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.
Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) President Tomas Danilevičius, LFF General Secretary Edgaras Stankevičius and Head of FIFA Tournaments Jaime Yarza welcomed the guests and spoke before the Official Emblem was revealed in a dramatic light show.
The emblem highlights two of Lithuania’s proudest features: its natural resources and technological expertise. The base of the emblem represents the country’s lush, green landscape, decorated with oak leaves. A symbol of strength, the native oak has been venerated in Lithuania for centuries. Following the lines of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Trophy, oaks give way to farmland and meadows in the colours of the Lithuanian flag. The prominence given to the landscape highlights Lithuania’s commitment to the preservation of its natural heritage.
The top half of the emblem is inspired by Lithuania’s modern technological industries. Lasers shoot skywards towards a stylised futsal pitch as a reminder of the country’s accomplishments in the science and high-tech industries.
“Hosting the FIFA Futsal World Cup is already a big achievement for Lithuania as it is the biggest football event ever in our country,” said Danilevičius. “The Lithuanian public are passionate about sport. We can’t wait to introduce them to this energetic game – and are proud to welcome the world to our home.”
“We are very excited to bring the FIFA Futsal World Cup to Lithuania this year,” said Jean-François Pathy, FIFA's Director of Marketing Services. “The emblem truly embodies the spirit of this competition: modern, dynamic and entertaining. We are sure the Lithuanian people and all futsal fans worldwide will enjoy an unforgettable three-week tournament.”
Twenty-four teams will compete in three Lithuanian cities, with Kaunas and Klaipėda set to host matches together with Vilnius. It is the first time the country has hosted a FIFA event and Lithuania will be making their debut in the competition. The last time the FIFA Futsal World Cup was held in Europe was in 1996, when Spain welcomed the fast-paced tournament.
The FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 will take place from 12 September until 4 October 2020. The match schedule and official venues will be announced by FIFA in due course.
Official Emblem revealed for FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020™
