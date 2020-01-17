With nine months to go until the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020™ kicks off, FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) revealed the Official Emblem today, 17 January 2020, at the MO Museum in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) President Tomas Danilevičius, LFF General Secretary Edgaras Stankevičius and Head of FIFA Tournaments Jaime Yarza welcomed the guests and spoke before the Official Emblem was revealed in a dramatic light show.

The emblem highlights two of Lithuania’s proudest features: its natural resources and technological expertise. The base of the emblem represents the country’s lush, green landscape, decorated with oak leaves. A symbol of strength, the native oak has been venerated in Lithuania for centuries. Following the lines of the FIFA Futsal World Cup Trophy, oaks give way to farmland and meadows in the colours of the Lithuanian flag. The prominence given to the landscape highlights Lithuania’s commitment to the preservation of its natural heritage.

The top half of the emblem is inspired by Lithuania’s modern technological industries. Lasers shoot skywards towards a stylised futsal pitch as a reminder of the country’s accomplishments in the science and high-tech industries.