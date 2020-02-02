The Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has officially launched the FIFA Football for Schools project with the support of the FIFA Foundation following an event at the Yangon Football Academy.

The event, hosted by MFF President Zaw Zaw, was attended by the State Counsellor H. E. Aung San Suu Kyi, Union Minister for the Health and Sports Dr. Myint Htwe, Union Minister for Education Dr. Myo Thein Gyi, FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff, together with guests, presidents and secretaries from local township football associations.

“The FIFA Foundation is honoured to be involved in supporting this key development project,” said FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff. “Football is a sport for life. To have the seeds sewn at school level is crucial for the ongoing development and popularity of football for the future generations, but more important than that, through football we can convey a message of tolerance, unity, respect, fair play and other positive values so important in today’s society.”