Heads Up weekend aims to get fans in England talking about mental health

The FA and Heads Together leading campaign

Teams throughout men’s and women’s football taking part

Football’s power to unify is one of its strongest qualities. The game touches individuals from every walk of life, from every corner of the globe, and is a shared love that has the capacity to get people talking.

Up and down English stadiums this February, the hope is that football will get those inside them opening up about mental health, thanks to the ‘Heads Up’ campaign, which is being spearheaded by the FA and Heads Together.

While people all too often picture mental health issues as something that only arises at the very extremes, the campaign hopes to change perceptions and show that mental health deserves the same care and consideration as physical health. It also hopes to raise fan awareness about offering support to those around them and to get them talking.

“We’re looking to generate the biggest national conversation ever on mental health,” Godric Smith, Chair of Heads Up and Director of Cambridge United, told FIFA.com.

“It makes a very big statement about the importance that football attaches to mental health. It also sends a very important message that football can play a very big part in terms of encouraging people to open up on a subject that has been quite challenging in the past, with quite a lot of taboo and stigma.”