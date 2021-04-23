News Centre
Olympic Football Tournaments

Match officials appointed for Olympic Football Tournaments Tokyo 2020

(FIFA.com)

23 Apr 2021

The Olympic rings on display in Tokyo
© imago images

The FIFA Referees Committee has appointed 99 match officials (25 referees, 50 assistant referees, 20 video match officials and four support referees) from 51 countries to officiate the Olympic Football Tournaments Tokyo 2020.

The women’s tournament opens on 21 July 2021 with Great Britain facing Chile at the Sapporo Dome, and concludes with the gold medal game on 6 August 2021 with the final at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, which will also be the setting for the Olympic Games’ opening and closing ceremonies. The men’s competition begins on 22 July 2021 with Egypt versus Spain at the Sapporo Dome, with the gold medal game taking place on 7 August 2021 at the International Stadium, Yokohama.

The preparation of the appointed match officials for these important competitions will be regularly and closely monitored before and during the Olympic Games by a team of technical trainers, including FIFA referees and video assistant referee (VAR) instructors, fitness coaches, physiotherapists and sports scientists, providing the referees, assistant referees and video assistant referees with the best possible preparation and support.

The tournaments, which will include the use of VAR technology for the first time at an Olympic event, represent for the match officials the next important step on the road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

The complete list of the match officials appointed for the Olympic Football Tournaments Tokyo 2020 is available below.

