A major milestone on the road to the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020™ was reached in Vilnius on Friday. At the Lithuanian capital's MO Museum, the Official Emblem of the tournament was unveiled.

The guest list included Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) President Tomas Danilevicius, LFF General Secretary Edgaras Stankevicius and Head of FIFA Tournaments Jaime Yarza.

The FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020 will take place from 12 September until 4 October 2020.