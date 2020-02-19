FIFA Futsal World Cup record

Morocco first competed on the world stage at the 2012 edition, where they finished last in their group with three defeats. It was a case of déjà vu four years later at Colombia 2016, although they at least ended that campaign with an encouraging performance against heavyweights Spain, only narrowly falling to a 4-3 defeat.

The road to Lithuania

Continental champions at the last Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in 2016, the Atlas Lions reaffirmed their regional supremacy by retaining the trophy to qualify with ease for Lithuania 2020. The tournament hosts cruised through the group stage before coldly dispatching Angola (4-0) in the semi-final and Egypt (5-0) in the final. Buoyed by their qualifying success, Morocco will go into their third consecutive Futsal World Cup brimming with confidence.

Did you know…?

After conceding just one goal in five games, Morocco’s Reda Khiyari was unsurprisingly named best goalkeeper of the qualifiers. A veteran of Colombia 2016, the talented shot-stopper will be participating in his second consecutive Futsal World Cup in Lithuania.