“I was in disbelief that I’d scored past the great Lev Yashin,” he recalled years later. “I still am. I was overcome with excitement that all I wanted to do was hug him. Scoring past Yashin was like a trophy.”

But was anything more bizarre than the final goal celebration in the first quarter-final at Chile 1962 ? When Eladio Rojas scored the hosts’ winner, he didn’t sprint to celebrate with masses of ecstatic Chileans or embrace his team-mates. Instead, he body-swerved several of them to go and deliriously hug the man he’d scored past!

Jimmy Greaves’ first FIFA World Cup™ certainly underscored his catchphrase. A pitch-invading pooch urinated on the striker’s England shirt after he caught it. Garrincha adopted the dog and took it back to Brazil. Marcos Coll scored an Olympic goal. And a Wild West brawl, AKA ‘The Battle of Santiago’ , provoked its referee into inventing yellow and red cards.

The legendary Lev Yashin would have turned 89 today. Who is your favourite goalkeeper in FIFA World Cup history? 👐⚽.

Innumerable exalted players failed to seize that badge of honour’. ‘The Black Spider’, indeed, kept around 275 clean sheets, and saved a world-record 150-plus penalties, for Dynamo Moscow and Soviet Union.

Yet when he returned from Chile 1962, illustrious French sportspaper L’Equipe described Yashin, who also conceded the aforementioned Olympic goal, as a “fading force”. One year later another Gallic publication, France Football, was handing him the Ballon d’Or.

Football hasn’t been shy of outstanding goalkeepers since – Messrs Banks, Maier, Zoff, Schmeichel, Casillas, Buffon and Neuer embolden that – but the Muscovite remains the only one to have claimed that award or The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper.

Despite his 6ft 2ins, barrel-shouldered frame, Yashin remains arguably the finest reflex saver in history, but he was so much more than that. He was as brave as a Kamchatka Bear – he was KO’d twice during Chile 1962, came to and continued – and barked orders at his defenders like a Russian Bear Dog.

His positioning, catching and punching were impeccable. And he was a forefather for the en vogue, albeit modified, sweeper-keepers of today such as Neuer, Hugo Lloris, Ederson and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Yahsin’s 13 years in that CCCP-emblazoned, dark jersey inspired halcyon days for Soviet Union. They won the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Melbourne 1956 and 1960 UEFA European Championship, reached the quarter-finals at Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962, and finished fourth at England 1966.

He hung up his gloves in 1970. He’d won 74 caps, and conceded less than a goal a game, at international level and given 20 years’ service to his only club.

“I don’t know if one man one has ever meant so much to one club,” said Igor Chislenko of his team-mate.

Over 100,000 fans turned out for his testimonial the following year. So, too, did Pele, Franz Beckenbauer and Eusebio. Lev Yashin evidently meant so much to more than just one club and one country.