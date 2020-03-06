The campus of the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) hosted this week a video assistant referee (VAR) technology test event

It was the second of several testing events on the roadmap to 2022 organised by the working group for innovation excellence, which has been established by FIFA

The event focused on the exchange between competition organisers together with VAR technology providers with VAR “light” systems in focus

The KNVB campus played host to a two-day VAR technology test event under the umbrella of FIFA and its new working group for innovation excellence. In line with recent vision of FIFA President Gianni Infantino topics including more affordable VAR systems were presented and discussed as part of the roadmap to 2022.

“These test events are optimal opportunity for the exchange with the industry to make VAR technology more affordable to enable its use at all levels of the game,” said Johannes Holzmüller, FIFA’s Director of Football Technology & Innovation.

In total, the participants considered three points in relation to VAR:

More affordable VAR systems to allow competitions with restricted budgets to be able to access and use of VAR in more countries and competitions;

Technological requirements for a global standard of VAR technology across football;

New ideas and proposals which were presented by the industry to improve VAR technology further

The test follows the kick-off of the working group, which took place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich in early February, and which was attended by representatives from 13 competition organisers and the International Football Association Board (The IFAB).

The meeting in Zeist followed the initial FIFA VAR technology test which took place during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019™ in Qatar in December 2019, where offline tests were conducted during matches throughout the tournament.