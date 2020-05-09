- Many happy returns to Jupp Heynckes
- The former coach celebrates his 75th birthday today
- He is one of Germany’s most successful managers
From Helmut Schon, Sepp Herberger and Ottmar Hitzfeld all the way through to the currently-acclaimed and recently-crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Coach Jurgen Klopp – the list of world-class German coaches over the past 70 years is undoubtedly an impressive one. Yet one man is often unjustly overlooked: Jupp Heynckes. The former striker is celebrating his 75th birthday today on 9 May.
Looking at his triumphs and performances as both a player and a coach, it soon becomes clear that few can hold a candle to his achievements. As well as making 369 Bundesliga appearances and scoring 220 goals as a player, he also became a world and European champion with Germany.
Apart from a short stint with top-flight rivals Hannover 96 (1967-70), Heynckes played for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach from 1962 until 1978.
It comes as no surprise to learn that he moved to the coaching bench for Die Fohlen just a year after hanging up his boots there. However, in contrast to his playing career, Heynckes the coach also ventured abroad and to Spain in particular, where he celebrated numerous successes while in charge of Athletic Bilbao, Tenerife and Los Blancos of Real Madrid.
Nevertheless, his crowning achievement came during his third of four spells with Bayern Munich. In 2013 he guided the team to a Bundesliga, DFB Cup and UEFA Champions League treble – the first German coach ever to do so. One of the key figures in this historic triumph was Bastian Schweinsteiger, who penned his former coach a letter in Munich’s club magazine to mark his birthday:
"Dear Jupp, I consider myself very happy that I was not only able to get to know you as an exceptional trainer, but also to have a wonderful person as a friend. I learned a lot from you. You exemplified openness, team spirit, honesty, work ethic; today I sometimes miss these values in football. The years with you were perhaps the most beautiful of my career. You achieved something not many coaches can: you took all of the players and the entire team on board, including the bus drivers, kit managers and employees. I don’t know anyone who has ever spoken badly of you."
Honours
Playing career (selection)
- FIFA World Cup: 1974
- UEFA European Championship: 1972
- UEFA Cup: 1975
- Bundesliga: 1971, 1975, 1976, 1977
Coaching career
- UEFA Champions League: 1998, 2013
- Bundesliga: 1989, 1990, 2013, 2018
- DFB Cup: 2013
- German Super Cup: 1987, 1990, 2012
- Spanish Super Cup: 1997
Heynckes was crowned FIFA World Coach of the Year after announcing his retirement from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2013. "It’s obviously a tremendous honour at the end of my career," Don Jupp said after the awards ceremony in January 2014. "I had almost 50 years as a player and coach, and experienced many highs, lows, successes and failures. This is the crowning glory to round it all off and I’m extremely happy."
At that point, he could not have guessed that he would return to Bayern for another six-month spell in October 2017 and steer Germany’s most successful club to championship glory just a few months later. Who would have expected anything less?
Did you know?
- Heynckes was the ninth of ten children of a blacksmith.
- He is a plasterer by trade and was eager to become an architect. At first he only played football "on the side".
- He is one of five coaches – together with Ernst Happel, Hitzfeld, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti – to have won the UEFA Champions League or European Cup with two different clubs.
- He is fourth in the Bundesliga’s all-time highest goalscorers’ list.
Jupp Heynckes
-
Team coach Jupp Heynckes of Leverkusen
17 Apr 2011
MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 17: Team coach Jupp Heynckes of Leverkusen arrives for the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Bayer Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on April 17, 2011 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jupp Heynckes
14 Jun 2017
Bayern Munich's former German coach Jupp Heynckes (L) receives the 2013 FIFA Coach of the Year award from England manager Roy Hodgson during the FIFA Ballon d'Or award ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich on January 13, 2014. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI
© AFP
-
Jupp Heynckes in action
17 Feb 2014
Jupp Heynckes in action
© Getty Images
-
Jupp Heynckes in action
17 Feb 2014
Jupp Heynckes in action
© Getty Images
-
Jupp Heynckes in action
17 Feb 2014
Jupp Heynckes in action
© Getty Images
-
Jupp Heynckes in action
17 Feb 2014
Jupp Heynckes in action
© Getty Images
-
Head coach Jupp Heynckes of Leverkusen
31 Jul 2009
BOCHUM, GERMANY - JULY 11: Head coach Jupp Heynckes of Leverkusen is seen during the Zayon Cup match between Bayer Leverkusen and Galatassaray Istanbul at the Lorheide stadium on July 11, 2009 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jupp Heynckes, head coach of Bayern
17 Jan 2013
UNTERHACHING, GERMANY - JANUARY 13: Jupp Heynckes, head coach of Bayern looks n ahead of the friendly game between FC Bayern Munich and SpVgg Unterhaching at Sportpark Unterhaching on January 13, 2013 in Unterhaching, Germany. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Head coach Jupp Heynckes of Muenchen
08 Mar 2012
MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Jupp Heynckes of Muenchen walks along the pitch prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena on February 26, 2012 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Head Coach Jupp Heynckes of Bayern reacts
07 Aug 2011
MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 07: Head Coach Jupp Heynckes of Bayern reacts prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on August 7, 2011 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Jupp Heynckes of FC Bayern Muenchen poses
04 Jun 2013
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 04: Jupp Heynckes of FC Bayern Muenchen poses with the Champions League winners trophy, the German Super Cup winners trophy, German League winners trophy and the German Cup winners trophy after a press conference at Allianz Arena on June 4, 2013 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
© Getty Images
-
Leverkusen's head coach Jupp Heynckes smiles
27 Aug 2009
Leverkusen's head coach Jupp Heynckes smiles after winning the German first division Bundesliga football match SC Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen in the southern German city of Freiburg on August 22, 2009. Leverkusen won the match 0-5. AFP PHOTO DDP / MICHAEL KIENZLER GERMANY OUT
© AFP
-
Head Coach Jupp Heynckes of Bayern Muenchen
26 May 2013
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Head Coach Jupp Heynckes of Bayern Muenchen holds the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Head Coach Jupp Heynckes of Bayern Muenchen
26 May 2013
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Head Coach Jupp Heynckes of Bayern Muenchen holds the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Bayern Muenchen Head Coach Jupp Heynckes celebrates
11 May 2013
MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 11: FC Bayern Muenchen Head Coach Jupp Heynckes celebrates with the Bundesliga trophy following his team's match against Augsburg at the Allianz Arena on May 11, 2013 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Bayern Munich Head Coach Jupp Heynckes lifts the trophy
25 May 2013
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Head Coach Jupp Heynckes of Bayern Munich lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
-
Head coach Jupp Heynckes talks to Bastian Schweinsteiger
03 Jan 2013
DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 03: Head coach Jupp Heynckes talks to Bastian Schweinsteiger during a Bayern Muenchen training session at the ASPIRE Academy for Sports Excellence on January 3, 2013 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)
© Getty Images
Heynckes made 369 Bundesliga appearances as a player and took charge of 669 matches as a coach – a total of 1,038 top-flight matches in Germany. Only he and Otto Rehhagel (1,033) have reached the milestone of 1,000 Bundesliga games as a player and coach.
Eleven successive wins in the Champions League is a record that has yet to be beaten in Europe’s most prestigious club competition. Heynckes’ winning streak began in the 2012/13 quarter-final with a 2-0 victory over Juventus and peaked when Bayern lifted the trophy later that season. By picking up where he left off in October 2017, he surpassed the record previously held by Louis van Gaal (ten successive wins with Barcelona and Bayern Munich between May 2000 and September 2009) and Carlo Ancelotti (ten wins in a row with Real Madrid between April 2014 and February 2015).