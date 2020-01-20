Erling Haaland marked Bundesliga debut with a hat-trick

Teenager came on with Dortmund trailing 3-1, his new side eventually won 5-3

Fans and media full of praise for his performance

Borussia Dortmund fans were not the only ones paying close attention to their side’s match at Augsburg on Saturday. Avid Bundesliga followers and fans around the world were also eagerly awaiting Erling Haaland’s debut appearance in the German top flight.

BVB coach Lucien Favre had other ideas, however, and decided to leave the Norwegian youngster out of his starting XI. But when his side went 3-1 down just after half time, Favre told the 19-year-old to start warming up.

Introduced into the fray on 56 minutes, Haaland pulled a goal back for his new team three minutes later with his first touch and went on to complete a stunning hat-trick that helped them earn a 5-3 win.

Haaland’s Bundesliga debut in stats:

Haaland wears the No 17 shirt, the same number Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wore during his Borussia Dortmund days. And as fate would have it, Aubameyang also scored a hat-trick on his Bundesliga debut back in August 2013, against Augsburg no less.

At the age of 19 years, five months and 28 days, the Norwegian became the youngest ever player to score three on his maiden Bundesliga outing.

Haaland needed only 23 minutes to do it, a record, beating the 62 minutes it took Hermann Ohlicher to score his Bundesliga debut treble for VfB Stuttgart in 1973.

The Norwegian is also the first player to come off the bench and claim a hat-trick in his maiden Bundesliga appearance.

His hat-trick came from the only three shots he had on goal.

The son of former Manchester City captain Alf Inge Haaland is no stranger to claiming match balls. He had already scored five hat-tricks this season while at Red Bull Salzburg, and wowed the world with a trio of hat-tricks in one game against Honduras at last year's FIFA U-20 World Cup. His latest outstanding landmark certainly caught the eye of pundits, fans and the media in Germany and further afield.