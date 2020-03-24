FIFA supported by individuals & organisations in fighting COVID-19

Attempts made to assist and educate fans across the world

Heartwarming gestures underline football's importance in challenging times

Last week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke of the world facing "an unprecedented health challenge”. And with every passing day the scale of that COVID-19-shaped challenge comes into sharper focus.

But Infantino also highlighted where football – with “unity, solidarity and a shared sense of responsibility” – could help in producing a “global and collective response”. It was a call to action that has since been heeded across the game, with individual players, clubs, associations and confederations all coming together to help and educate their fans and, where possible, to lend a practical hand.

There has, of course, been the prominent and star-studded 'Pass the message to kick out coronavirus' campaign, with some of the game’s biggest names helping FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) to stop the spread of the disease.

“I am delighted that world football is supporting WHO to kick out the coronavirus,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the virtual launch of the campaign. “I have no doubt with this type of support that together we will win.”