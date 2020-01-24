- We ask fans to share their favourite content each week
Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.
So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.
This week Jenni Hermoso, Kylian Mbappe and Kazuyoshi Miura stole the spotlight, according to our FIFA Fan Movement members. See their stories and more below.
Iker meets his idol
When seven-year-old FC Barcelona Femení super fan Iker learned there was no place to pick up his favourite player's shirt, the club and player stepped in to save the day. What's better than meeting Jenni Hermoso? How about having the star Spanish forward gift you a shirt with her name on the back? Bsrocks8 shows us Iker's unbridled joy.
(Video is in Spanish)
'Now I'm a superstar'
Still only 21 years old, PSG and France sensation Kylian Mbappe's trophy cabinet is already brimming: multiple Ligue 1 titles sit alongside his FIFA World Cup™ trophy from Russia 2018. While the speedy forward is pleased with his progress as a player, he's hungry to improve. From Vancouver100football via BBC Sport, listen to Mbappe open up about his future goals with club and country.
Going pro
Brazilian giants Corinthians took a massive step forward with their women's football team this week, announcing that it is now fully professionalised. The 2019 Copa Libertadores Femenina champions continue to be at the forefront of the game in South America, and Laurafwrre recognises the significance of this investment in the evolution of the game.
34 seasons and counting
Kazuyoshi Miura retired from international football in 2000. It's now 2020... and he's still competing at the club level! It was announced this month that the 51-year-old has signed a new contract with Yokohama FC. The oldest pro footballer to score a goal keeps on ticking. Like Deanthebard, we can't help but marvel at Miura's career.
Africa's path illuminated
Forty nations, five places. Africa's road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is clearer after this week's second round draw. It won't be easy, but in the end a handful of teams will have the honour of representing their continent at the world finals. This round of qualifying promises plenty of scintillating match-ups, including a meeting of rival Premier League goalscorers when Egypt's Mohamed Salah meets Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The draw certainly captured Nyash88's attention.