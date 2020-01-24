We ask fans to share their favourite content each week

Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.

So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.

This week Jenni Hermoso, Kylian Mbappe and Kazuyoshi Miura stole the spotlight, according to our FIFA Fan Movement members. See their stories and more below.

Iker meets his idol

When seven-year-old FC Barcelona Femení super fan Iker learned there was no place to pick up his favourite player's shirt, the club and player stepped in to save the day. What's better than meeting Jenni Hermoso? How about having the star Spanish forward gift you a shirt with her name on the back? Bsrocks8 shows us Iker's unbridled joy.

(Video is in Spanish)